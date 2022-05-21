| 10.7°C Dublin

Ben Brosnan – ‘I’m just not someone that’s very confident in a group of people’

Wexford veteran opens up on his ‘regrets’ and explains why he is engaging with the current Model panel more than any other

Ben Brosnan has played more than 150 games for Wexford and sees the Tailteann Cup as a great opportunity for the county to win some success. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Ben Brosnan: &quot;I think that the whole culture around it seems to have changed because of him (Wexford boss Shane Roche). There&rsquo;s nobody really moping around or there&rsquo;s nobody being negative.&quot; Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Paul Galvin: 'Not a bad word to say about his Wexford stint'

Ben Brosnan: "I think that the whole culture around it seems to have changed because of him (Wexford boss Shane Roche). There’s nobody really moping around or there’s nobody being negative." Photo: Sportsfile

Sinead Kissane Twitter

If you said to somebody, ‘What’s Ben Brosnan like?’, they wouldn’t know. “I’m not really an approachable person. Like, even doing these sorts of things,” Brosnan says.

When the request came in to do this interview, the first thing Ben Brosnan thought was how to avoid it. He was half hoping his Wexford football manager, Shane Roche, would put the kibosh on interviews the week of their Tailteann Cup game against Offaly tomorrow.

