MARTY Morrissey is in favour of a change to the Gaelic football intercounty structure, for the potential of shocks from underdogs, but is unsure about the proposed two-tiered format.

'Beat Kerry or Dublin once, you're not going to do it again'- Marty Morrissey backs structure change for potential shocks

The GAA will press ahead with plans for a vote on a second-tier championship at a special Congress in Cork next month despite 11th hour appeals on Friday evening from the Gaelic Players Association to postpone the vote. The Club Players Association have also expressed their concern at the proposal.

The proposal will seek backing for Division Three and Four teams to enter a second-tier championship when their interest in the provincial championships is at an end, unless they have reached a provincial final.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships about the potential change, Mr Morrissey said that he would be in favour of trailing a new system, however this year's championship showed the potential of the current system to produce attractive football.

"I don't know about it is an honest answer. I'll have to suss it out," he told Independent.ie.

"We had a brilliant end to this year's championship. We had brilliant semi-finals, brilliant finals and a replay. "So, that eliminated some of the negativity. It shows that Gaelic football can be good when it's played in an attacking way.

"I think it's worth a go. I remember years ago we had the Tommy Murphy Cup. I remember my own crowd Clare winning the All Ireland B and it propelled them on to win the Munster Championship."

The beloved presenter said that the current structure of a Super 8s pool stage reduces the chances of underdogs winning the All Ireland. The problem he says with both the current format and the proposed two-tiered format, is that these underdogs don't get the opportunity to take a major scalp in the All Ireland series.

"That said, I don't know a Leitrim footballer or a Clare footballer that doesn't want to play against the big boys, and there's always that possibility that they'll produce a shock.

"The structure of the championship now, means that if you beat Kerry once or Dublin once, you're not going to do it a second time.

"So, the big days of the shocks are going to be limited anyway the way it is. I think it's worth an experiment but I'm not sure about it to be honest.

"I'm willing to try the two tiers but I'm not sure it's the way to go."

