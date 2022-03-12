Battle of Omagh with a modern twist: Blues crave another statement of defiance in home of the champions

You can visualise the scene: the Dublin team bus leaving Omagh with one mere victory achieved. Call it validation, call it vindication, call it a two-fingered salute to the sceptics.

It’s March 2022 and the whole world is down on the Dubs. Schadenfreude at their demise has spread throughout 31 other counties faster than peak Omicron.

Against this relentlessly bleak backdrop, can you imagine what it might mean for battered morale if they were to venture into the Healy Park den of the All-Ireland champions and win against the odds?

This, surely, would be a statement of intent – or defiance even – that cannot be ignored by those who might have come to presume there was no way back for Dessie Farrell’s fallen champions.

Now cast your mind back 16 years, to February 2006. A Dublin team whose street smarts and even their manliness, had been questioned after losing a thrilling two-game saga with Tyrone the previous August has come to Omagh, home of the All-Ireland champions, and put them in their box. They had won the match, 1-9 to 1-6. Better still, they hadn’t lost the war.

“We wanted to win the game but we wanted to mix it up as well where possible, so we were probably happy enough coming home on the bus,” recalls Barry Cahill, Dublin’s full-back on the day.

“There was definitely a different feel to it,” he expands. “When we got back training, say in December time, we had that fixture ingrained into us … and even the week of training leading into that game. We knew that we were going up to try and lay down a marker, both from a physical point of view and also from a football point of view.

“We actually played a nice bit of football in that game! People don’t really remember it … but you could certainly sense that there was a bit of an edge up there. Maybe we were the ones that instigated it and brought that edge and helped create that bit of tension around the place. But I think the way the ground is as well probably lends itself towards that a little bit – with the narrow tunnel and with the dugouts actually in the stand.”

And yet, as Dublin retreated from the cauldron with the spoils of victory, they were “oblivious” to the media firestorm about to ignite.

“We were in the aftermath of the game, satisfied that we got the win,” Cahill explains. “And obviously if there was a row involved, so all the better. But on the way home it was a case of ‘grand’. We were to play Monaghan the following weekend, so we were going to be back in the gym on Monday, back on the pitch Tuesday. It was only really the next day that things started to escalate.”

‘The Battle of Omagh’ wasn’t just back-page news. It made page one banner headlines.

Never has one league fixture received such a forensic autopsy. Never has one post-match quote – Mickey Harte’s famous “If Paddy Russell had been God Almighty, he couldn’t have refereed the game today” – been recycled so often.

Flashbacks are penned every time Dublin head back to Healy Park. But here’s a fascinating curiosity, often overlooked: 2006 launched a hot streak of six consecutive league and ‘Super 8’ wins for Dublin at the venue.

Fortress Omagh? Think again.

Two years ago, however, on a preposterously squally night and under the shadow of an encroaching pandemic, Dublin suffered their first loss under Dessie Farrell, falling to a late Rory Brennan goal.

Cahill remembers the night, “Jack McCaffrey retired basically on the bus home from Omagh” – albeit it took four more months for this to become public news.

Tomorrow’s rematch is so crucial primarily because Dublin are stuck in a very unfamiliar rut: five defeats on the spin, kickstarted by their shock implosion to Mayo last August. Ultimately, even victory might not stave off relegation but it would alter the music dramatically.

The only trouble is – after their careless surrender of a winning position in Ballybofey, and with daunting tests still to come at home to Mayo and away to Kerry – Tyrone will have targeted this game as key to ensuring that they too, don’t get sucked into a relegation dogfight.

Could we have the ingredients for another feisty collision in Omagh?

“It is a big game for both teams, but it’s probably a bigger game for Dublin,” says Cahill. “They haven’t really put too many passages of play together. They were relatively competitive in the first half of the Mayo game that I was at, and certainly the Kildare game was there for the taking, considering the chances they created. “Particularly the botched goal opportunities.

“And I would have felt that was a must-win for Dublin in terms of trying to stay up in Division 1, so now it’s a situation where they’ve to win all three games.”

Cahill had anticipated a “challenging” league for Dublin; but he has been surprised by the extent of their struggles. Some rookies have “done OK, and some haven’t” – not ideal for a manager hoping to blood players with a view to “deepening out his bench” for the business end of the championship.

Compounding this challenge has been the “sluggish” form of some experienced regulars. “The main area of surprise, for me, is a lot of the players’ decision-making on the ball,” the 2011 All-Ireland winner says.

“We’re just so used to them being very clever on the ball, giving it to the right man in the right position. It was nearly unheard of that they’d take the wrong option at any stage, up until last year. So, some of the performances have been a bit head-scratching, to be honest.”

Injuries haven’t helped, especially at the cutting edge.

“If you put the likes of Cormac Costello, Paddy Small and in particular Con O’Callaghan into that forward line, it’s a totally different dynamic,” Cahill ventures.

“And for me, this year, absolutely the key player for Dublin is Con. He’s a game-changer, a game-winner. He’s the type of guy you don’t actually have to give good ball into. I mean, even if he was living off scraps, there’s still a chance that he could rack up 2-2 handy enough in a big game in Croke Park.

“And I expect a big year out of Paddy Small. To be honest, he’s been coming for the last two or three years but hasn’t quite hit the heights; but I think he’s top-class and All-Star material in my view, and I think at some stage he will explode. Hopefully it happens over the next few weeks and months.”

Cahill suspects Dublin may fail in their short-term mission to escape the drop. But that won’t constitute a disaster, so long as they reveal a spark against Tyrone, Donegal and Monaghan.

“They need to show something in these three weeks, because the gap between league and championship isn’t what it was,” he explains.

“The Leinster final is in May, so it’s going to come around very quickly.

“I’d expect to see an uplift in performance out of the Dublin team over the next three weeks. I expect them to get at least two wins; three might be a bit of an ask.

“And even though they might still get relegated, I don’t think it will be the end of the world moving into championship, because once you get into May-June time, what happened in January and February doesn’t really have much significance.

“But certainly, I think there’s a high value in this three-week block of games. This weekend could hopefully kickstart the year.”

Let ‘the Battle’ recommence.