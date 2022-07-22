‘Battle of Omagh was handbags – Meath v Mayo was a proper row’ – How Pat Enaney became the man in the middle for Kerry v Galway in 2000

Pat McEnaney has refereed the most controversial All-Ireland football final in history, and ones where you’d barely notice him.

This is the fickle reality of life in the middle for everyone who takes up a whistle and becomes addicted to a job most of us would run a mile from.

“It gets under your skin,” explains the 61-year-old, who is still refereeing club games in Monaghan some four decades after he was first cajoled into doing so by a future GAA director-general, Páraic Duffy.

McEnaney will always be associated with the 1996 All-Ireland final replay between Meath and Mayo, a game where “you definitely could have sent off 20” but he settled for two, Liam McHale and Colm Coyle.

Some folk in Mayo have never forgiven; others rushed to pen his refereeing obituary . . . but the man himself had both youth (he was then 35) and resilience on his side.

Not forgetting the minor detail that he was among the very best, a referee with an intuitive feel for the game, and he went on to oversee two other All-Irelands – Kerry’s demolition of Mayo in 2004 and, four years earlier, the drawn decider between Kerry and Galway.

Hence the call: these counties haven’t met at this exalted stage since the 2000 replay. Until now.

McEnaney has an admission to make. “I’ve never watched that game in full,” he says – but after Galway and Kerry advanced from this year’s semi-finals, he tweeted a photo of him posing with the captains for that original deadlock, Séamus Moynihan and Pádraic Joyce.

“Would you believe it, I don’t think I’ve ever sat down to watch a game that I refereed in full,” he continues. “I was there this morning and I Googled it and was watching it on YouTube, but I only could see five-minute highlights and then memories come flooding back.

“Me and Joyce and Moynihan would go back a long way, because I’d have refereed them boys all through their Sigerson careers as well. They played together in Tralee, didn’t they? One of the things they used to say about Moynihan was you’d never see him on the ground. He was like a springboard; every time he was knocked to the ground, he was up as quickly.

Expand Close Referee Pat McEneaney with captains Séamus Moynihan of Kerry and Pádraic Joyce of Galway prior to the All-Ireland SFC final between Kerry and Galway in 2000. Photo: Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Referee Pat McEneaney with captains Séamus Moynihan of Kerry and Pádraic Joyce of Galway prior to the All-Ireland SFC final between Kerry and Galway in 2000. Photo: Sportsfile

“We were blessed in that final. Mike Frank Russell was a gifted footballer. Michael Donnellan – gifted footballer. Declan Meehan. John Divilly was No 6 – he’s involved on Sunday. He was a real traditional-style footballer, kicked the ball all the time.”

It was a relatively uncontentious final between counties who never had “any animosity between them”.

The only post-match controversy focused on the 40 seconds of injury-time when some neutral assessments suggested three minutes could have been played. “My mind rested easy on that one. If 40 seconds made the GAA a million, I was happy enough leaving the pitch,” he demurs.

This was all small beer compared to the chaos of ’96 and the consternation that followed. Back then, the GAA invariably retained referees between draw and replay.

“I’ve always said, in the space of two weeks, I went from being the best referee in the country to being the worst,” McEnaney recounts. “Naturally enough, there was a target on my back. You know, a lot of people would have said that you’d never hear tell of me again. And the challenge was always could I get back there?”

He recycles the familiar story that his first intention was to send off John McDermott and McHale “because they were the two that landed in beside me at one stage” . . . but then his umpire, the late Francie McMahon, interjected: “Colm Coyle has to go, he’s after dropping about five of them.”

In hindsight, if he had stuck to his original gut feeling (and sent off two marquee midfielders) it would have been better. “But,” he concludes, “the row was big enough for four.”

The biggest he ever witnessed? “Yes,” he concurs. “All the other stuff that’s happened since, like the Battle of Omagh or any of those matches that people talk about, were handbags stuff. That was a proper row.

“When the boys (fellow officials) all came in beside me, I’d be pretty cool in those situations, I couldn’t give a f***. I remember saying, ‘If it takes us half an hour here, I don’t care, let’s be all calm’. Paddy Russell was with me, and Kevin Walsh from Clare. The bigger the heat, the cooler I would get.”

Expand Close Pat McEnaney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pat McEnaney

The fallout from ’96 may well have prompted the policy shift (one he agrees with) of changing referees for replays: Brian White of Wexford handled the sequel in 2000.

*****

McEnaney remained on the inter-county panel until the end of 2011. In his penultimate season, he allowed a Benny Coulter goal to stand for Down and Kildare in the 2010 semi-final, then saw it on the big screen “about 15 seconds too late” – square ball.

He disputes depictions of the referee’s lot as a thankless one. “I thoroughly enjoyed the experience,” he says. “Refereeing is a bit like local politics: I don’t believe there’s anybody in local politics for the money, I believe it has to get underneath your skin. And refereeing is the very same.”

Under Liam O’Neill’s presidency (2012-’15), he went on to chair the National Referees Committee. On his watch, big-ticket changes came into effect: the amended square-ball rule (Coulter’s disputed goal would now be valid); the black card (McEnaney is adamant that it has removed “a lot of cynical play”); Hawk-Eye (a “brilliant” addition which has made life easier for umpires and referees, notwithstanding the recent malfunction between Galway and Derry).

The five-second advantage rule was also introduced. Previously, he recounts, people used to say McEnaney already had his own bespoke rule. “I used to wear a finger-grip whistle, and by the time I would see a free and get the hand up to the mouth, you might see an advantage . . . but that was purely because I didn’t carry the whistle in my mouth.”

Even in the midst of his refereeing career, McEnaney played for Corduff until he was 38. He had only taken up the whistle in his early 20s while recuperating from knee cartilage surgery – “That time it was like open-heart surgery!” he half-quips – but able to run in straight lines.

He still loves going to games and watching them – sometimes.

Skill levels are higher. Coaching standards have soared. Fitness levels in that “cracking” Kerry/Dublin semi-final were “through the roof”. Overall, though, he’s not convinced the game is as entertaining as it was.

“Galway and Derry – I could have gone home at half-time. Like, if I was watching that on television, I’d be on the bike and away for a cycle at half-time and I’d have the record button.”

One of his chief gripes, however, concerns a creaking discipline system and Croke Park’s inability to make merited suspensions stick.

“It’s embarrassing, but it’s embarrassing a long time. It’s not fit for purpose,” he laments. “And we are to blame, all our members are to blame.

“There’s an appeals culture. Some of the players that got off this year – it was embarrassing, like. Even our own people were laughing at it. And that is wrong. And there’s no trust in it.

“We need to take a step away from all of this. Match happens on a Sunday. If we allow a player to be exonerated by video evidence, then the same must apply if he’s found guilty. So, really what we should have is the match on the Sunday, match review Monday evening, decision Monday night. End of story. No appeals, no nothing. That three or four or five-man committee needs to be separated from all counties . . . there’s too much politics goes on there.”

The only exemption he would allow, potentially for provincial finals but definitely for All-Ireland deciders, is that a red-carded player could defer his suspension until the following season but have it doubled.

The Monaghan man will be in Croke Park tomorrow, a fan first and foremost, but part of him will be keeping an eye out for Seán Hurson. He has a pet interest: the Tyrone referee was added to the inter-county panel during his time as chairman.

“He’s well ready,” McEnaney reckons. “Seán Hurson is coming into this game in good form. He’s a steady referee, he has a big strong presence, and he’s hoping that he’s not going to be the difference between the two teams. He’s hoping to get in, get out of there with a clean slate.”

Sometimes easier said than done. He knows that better than anyone.