Basquel shines as Ballyboden open Dublin Championship defence with thumping win over Clontarf

THE scoreline never lies but sometimes it plays tricks on the mind. Ballyboden St Enda’s, the senior football champions of Dublin and Leinster, opened their county defence with a crushing 18-point victory over Clontarf at Páirc Uí Mhurchú this evening.

But youd never have guessed such a lopsided outcome after Clontarf capitalised on Boden’s initial disarray in defence to lead by 2-5 to 0-5 just over midway through the first half.

Clontarf’s two marquee footballers – Mayo defender Chris Barrett making his debut after transferring from Belmullet, and Jack McCaffrey on his first competitive outing since opting off the Dublin panel – were both prominent during their early dominance.

But the real star man was corner-forward Kevin Lillis, who left the Boden full-back line chasing shadows as he rattled off 2-2 from play (which could easily have been 3-1) during the visitors’ opening salvo.

Conal Keaney’s 0-3 from play had kept the champions within touching distance during their early struggles, but then a stunning Warren Egan goal offered a lifeline and they stormed back to parity (1-9 to 2-6) at the break.

Thereafter, several early wides drained the confidence from ‘Tarf. Ross McGarry (who finished with 0-4) and the electrifying Colm Basquel (1-10, including a 53rd minute penalty) put the game well beyond reach.

Further injury-time goals from Egan and sub Simon Lambert added salt to Clontarf wounds, and will leave Ballyboden in fine spirits ahead of their next group three round-robin fixture away to St Vincent’s on Wednesday week.

SCORERS:

Ballyboden: C Basquel 1-10 (1-0 pen, 5f), W Egan 2-0, C Keaney (1f), R McGarry 0-4 each, S Lambert 1-0, D O’Mahoney, T Hayes 0-1 each.

Clontarf: K Lillis 2-4 (2f), N Doran 0-2 (1f), F Dodd, M Walshe 0-1 each.

