Basquel shines as Ballyboden open Dublin Championship defence with thumping win over Clontarf

| 13.4°C Dublin
Ballyboden St Enda’s 4-20 Clontarf 2-8
THE scoreline never lies but sometimes it plays tricks on the mind. Ballyboden St Enda’s, the senior football champions of Dublin and Leinster, opened their county defence with a crushing 18-point victory over Clontarf at Páirc Uí Mhurchú this evening.
But youd never have guessed such a lopsided outcome after Clontarf capitalised on Boden’s initial disarray in defence to lead by 2-5 to 0-5 just over midway through the first half.
Clontarf’s two marquee footballers – Mayo defender Chris Barrett making his debut after transferring from Belmullet, and Jack McCaffrey on his first competitive outing since opting off the Dublin panel – were both prominent during their early dominance.
But the real star man was corner-forward Kevin Lillis, who left the Boden full-back line chasing shadows as he rattled off 2-2 from play (which could easily have been 3-1) during the visitors’ opening salvo.
Conal Keaney’s 0-3 from play had kept the champions within touching distance during their early struggles, but then a stunning Warren Egan goal offered a lifeline and they stormed back to parity (1-9 to 2-6) at the break.
Thereafter, several early wides drained the confidence from ‘Tarf. Ross McGarry (who finished with 0-4) and the electrifying Colm Basquel (1-10, including a 53rd minute penalty) put the game well beyond reach.
Further injury-time goals from Egan and sub Simon Lambert added salt to Clontarf wounds, and will leave Ballyboden in fine spirits ahead of their next group three round-robin fixture away to St Vincent’s on Wednesday week.
SCORERS:
Ballyboden: C Basquel 1-10 (1-0 pen, 5f), W Egan 2-0, C Keaney (1f), R McGarry 0-4 each, S Lambert 1-0, D O’Mahoney, T Hayes 0-1 each.
Clontarf: K Lillis 2-4 (2f), N Doran 0-2 (1f), F Dodd, M Walshe 0-1 each.
Online Editors