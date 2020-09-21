Barker the shootout hero as Dungannon prevail

Dungannon won a dramatic penalty shoot-out (8-7) to lift their first Tyrone SFC title in 64 years, as they got the better of champions Trillick at Healy Park.

It was defender Ciaran Barker who showed great composure to slot home the winning kick after each side had taken 10 penalties.

No club has managed to retain the O'Neill Cup in 15 years, and Trillick were unable to break that trend.

Former Tyrone attacker Lee Brennan got Trillick going with a couple of long-range frees.

He netted a 14th-minute goal, too, beating Daire Martin with a searing finish. It wasn't until the 23rd minute that Dungannon got off the mark, with a long-range effort from Patrick Molloy, who also added a free.

But Trillick responded with scores from Gavin McCarron and Liam Gray to lead 1-4 to 0-3 at the interval.

The Clarkes stunned the O'Neill Cup holders with a third-quarter barrage, outscoring their opponents by 1-3 to 0-1, with Paddy Quinn claiming their 44th-minute goal.

Trillick responded with four unanswered points, veteran Niall Gormley easing them two ahead after Lee Brennan and Ciaran Daly had hit the target.

It was Kiefer Morgan who levelled it up at 1-9 apiece in stoppage time.

Lee Brennan and Daly then edged Trillick two ahead, only to be pegged back by Morgan and Paul Donaghy.

A Lee Brennan point sent it to penalties after Quinn had edged the Clarkes back in front.

SCORERS - Dungannon: P Quinn 1-2; P Donaghy 0-3 (2f); K Morgan (1f); C Barker (1f, 1 '45), P Molloy 0-2 each; D Jones 0-1. Trillick: L Brennan 1-7 (0-6f, 0-1 '45); C Daly 0-2; L Gray, G McCarron, N Gormley 0-1 each.

DUNGANNON: D Martin; C Barker, D Walsh, C Devlin; D O'Hagan, S Molloy, M McKearney; O Mallon, P McNulty; D Jones, M Walsh, R Jones; L Mallon, P Molloy, P Donaghy. Subs: P Quinn for P Molloy; K Morgan for L Mallon; K Barker for S Molloy; C Corrigan for O'Hagan; B McNulty for O Mallon; L Mallon for R Jones; C McKee for D Jones.

TRILLICK: R Kelly; S O'Donnell, R Kelly, G McCarron; M Gallagher, R Brennan, D McDonnell; R Donnelly, L Gray; M Donnelly, N Donnelly, R Gray; J Garrity, L Brennan, S Garrity. Subs: D Gallagher for O'Donnell; C Daly for N Donnelly; D Kelly for McDonnell; N Gormley for S Garrity; McDonnell for M Gallagher; D McQuaid for J Garrity; G McKenna for D Kelly.

REF - S Meehan (Glenelly).

