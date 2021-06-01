Banner hero David Tubridy already has more history in his sights after becoming highest league scorer of all time

David Tubridy of Clare is fouled by Daniel O'Mahony of Cork leading to a penalty during the Allianz Football League Division 2 South match in Ennis. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

David Tubridy has been burrowing away behind the spotlight with the Clare footballers for the last 14 years waiting for moments like this.

Clare may not have secured the points in their Division 2 clash against Cork last Sunday, but the Banner walked away with the spoils as a semi-final place was secured and Division 1 is now within their grasp.

Welcoming Mayo to Cusack Park on Sunday week, Colm Collins’ men know victory would cap an extraordinary rise through the ranks having started out from the bottom in Division 4 seven years ago.

There’s also a small matter of redemption for Tubridy. At 34, the Doonbeg wizard had little more to prove in saffron and blue, but their Munster quarter-final exit to subsequent provincial champions Tipperary last November stuck in his craw and he just couldn’t walk away.

Other wonderful servants like Gary Brennan and Gordon Kelly exited stage left after giving everything to the cause, but Tubridy felt there was unfinished business to attend to.

“The reason that I came back this year was the way it finished last year against Tipperary, I didn’t want to go out with that defeat on my mind and I suppose it was tough to see Gary and Gordon leave, I wish the boys were here with us now but it’s great,” a delighted Tubridy said.

Having started out in 2007 during the days of the Tommy Murphy Cup, Tubridy is viewed as prehistoric by some of his younger county colleagues, with “one of the younger players asking me the other day did I get the jab”, but there is no sign of ageing between the white lines.

Little did he know that when he stood with his man-of-the-match accolade after a sensational display yielded 1-8 that he would be showered with one of the biggest achievements of them all.

Another monstrous tally helped to confirm his status as the all-time top scorer in National League history, with a whopping total of 22-412 (478)and counting seeing him surpass Sligo legend Mickey Kearins as the most prolific player in the competition’s rich history.

“It is (a fair achievement). I didn’t know that now, I don’t keep track but it’s great that I have that I suppose. It’s gotten tougher over the last few years,” he said. “You’re moving up and playing against top players and it’s great to get a chance to compete against those players but it feels good, I can’t complain about that.”

While Tubridy may be the Daddy figure of the squad, the younger brigade have taken the bull by the horns this season with the likes of Cian O’Dea, Daniel Walsh, Darragh Bohannan and Aaron Griffin helping to drive Clare forward.

“Colm brought in a lot of young fellas this year and there was a lot of young fellas disheartened that they didn’t make the panel and they were touch and go so I think the future is bright for Clare football,” he said.

“There’s a great bunch of young lads coming through and you saw the U-17s who have gotten to the Munster final in three of the last four years so there’s great players coming through.

“Colm always gives a chance to young fellas which is great to see from any manager and it’s great to see from a young fella that a manager will give their trust.”

Tubridy insists the genius of Collins helped make them believers after his arrival on the scene and a glorious opportunity knocks with Division 1 nearly on their doorstep.

“When he started off eight years ago he always said that we were a top-16 team and he got the belief in us. The players believe that they’re good enough to be up there,” he said.

The manager’s son, Podge, a 2013 All-Ireland SHC winner, should return to the fray for the Mayo tie along with Jamie Malone – who is “pretty close” – but Kevin Hartnett could miss the rest of their season.

“If my experience of Achilles injuries is anything to go by, Kevin won’t play Munster Championship,” Collins said. “It is going to take a while to heal up, it’s one of the slowest injuries to heal. I think he had a baby girl last night so I don’t think it is all sad for him, three o’clock this morning he had a baby girl.”

Top 10 NFL marksmen

1 David Tubridy* (Clare)

22-412 (478)

2 Mickey Kearins (Sligo)

7-448 (469)

3 Ronan Carolan (Cavan)

19-387 (444)

4 Tony McTague (Offaly)

9-360 (387)

5 Mattie Forde (Wexford)

29-299 (386)

6 Conor McManus* (Monaghan)

14-341 (383)

7 Steven McDonnell (Armagh)

33-282 (381)

8 Brian Stafford (Meath)

13-334 (373)

9 Mick O’Dwyer (Kerry)

19-313 (370)

10 Dermot Earley (Roscommon)

17-316 (367)

* Still playing