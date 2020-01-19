Ballyhale Shamrocks claim eighth All-Ireland SHC victory after battle with Borris-Ileigh

Ballyhale Shamrocks, without ever hitting top gear, won an eighth All-Ireland club title at Croke Park, and their first ever back to back. After a slow start they gradually improved and took control of the game despite an incredible scoring contribution from Jerry Kelly in the Borris attack.

Kelly scored seven points, six from play and a sideline, but the rest of the Borris front six struggled to make an impression and several efforts dropped short over the course of the game which cost them dearly. Brendan Maher began the game tailing TJ Reid but pushed up in the second half and from six points down they made a late surge to reduce the difference to just two points by the 58th minute.

Ballyhale didn’t blink. TJ Reid went down the field and clipped over his third point from play, quickly adding a free, to give them champions more breathing space.

Kevin Maher’s point in additional time left a goal between them and Brendan Maher had a goal attempt to level with time almost up.

But from a free just over 20m out, and to the left, the prospects were remote. Richie Reid made a block in the crowded goal area and the referee blew the final whistle as they worked the ball out of defence.

19 January 2020; Niall Kenny of Borris-Ileigh in action against Michael Fennelly of Ballyhale Shamrocks, left, during the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Shamrocks, who have won an incredible haul of trophies, deserved their victory with Reid scoring eight points and Paddy Mullen chipping in with three excellent scores in the first half, at the end of which Shamrock led 0-10 to 0-6.

While they didn’t score a goal, with Borris using Dan McCormack as an effective sweeper, Shamrocks could still fall rely on scoring from distance.

Mullen’s first half scores were indicative of that and in the second half his brother Adrian scored two more, as did their outstanding half back Evan Shefflin.

Borris finished up with McCormack at full forward in the closing stages and went man on man, abandoning the sweeper, and a run of four scores created serious worry for Ballyhale before Reid’s brace eased their fears.

In the second half Borris moved players around in an attempt to create a better attacking platform, pushing McCormack into midfield and bringing Kevin Maher back as a sweeper.

They tried to get Brendan Maher more involved and he put in a wonderful final half, finishing with six points, two from play. It wasn't enough.

Shamrocks always had that bit extra. They went out after half time and stretched their interval lead of four points to six, 0-12 to 0-6, within five minutes of the restart. Until those last few minutes they looked comfortable.

The hurling never hit full throttle. TJ Reid had 0-5 to his name by half time, including one peach from play that closed the first half scoring after James Devaney's shot for a goal at the other end flashed wide less than a minute before.

Ballyhale Shamrocks players including Darragh Corcoran, left, and Richie Reid, centre, celebrate following the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship win over Borris-Ileigh at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Shamrocks took time to settle, with Borris making the brighter start. Darren Mullen was Shamrocks’ spare man and they defended assuredly near their own goal but struggled to deal with Jerry Kelly, who started centre forward on the veteran Michael Fennelly.

Kelly finished the first half with five points, including a lineball, some of them inspirational scores.

Yet the experienced Shamrocks never panicked and bided their time for the hurling to come right. Three minutes from half time a rampaging run from Colin Fennelly needed the intervention of Borris ‘keeper James McCormack to prevent the game’s first goal.

For the most part though, with Borris corner back Seamus Burke immense, the Kilkenny club posed more of a threat from long range point efforts.

Mullen’s three first half scores from distance were vital while Colin Fennelly hit a masterful stroke over his shoulder and Eoin Reid pointed after a pass from TJ Reid.

The game never really caught fire despite Borris late effort to rescue it. After a long road the Tipp men had to concede second best, failing to add to their All-Ireland title win of 1987.

The win makes another notable feather in the cap of Ballyhale manager Henry Shefflin.

Scorers: Shamrocks - TJ Reid 0-8 (0-5 fs); P Mullen 0-3; E Reid, A Mullen, E Shefflin 0-2, C Fennelly 0-1. Borris-Ileigh - J Kelly 0-7 (0-1 lb); B Maher 0-6 (0-4 fs), T Ryan, Kevin Maher 0-1.

Ballyhale Shamrocks: D Mason; D Mullen, J Holden, D Corcoran; E Shefflin, M Fennelly, R Reid; R Corcoran, P Mullen; B Cody, TJ Reid, A Mullen; E Reid,C Fennelly, E Cody. Subs: J Cuddihy for Corcoran (47); M Aylward for E Reid (53); C Walsh for P Mullen (61).

Borris-Ileigh: J McCormack; S Burke, P Stapleton, L Ryan; S McCormack, B Maher, R McCormack; T Ryan, Kevin Maher; C Kenny, J Kelly, J Devaney; Kieran Maher, Niall Kenny, D McCormack. Subs: for J Hogan for Kieran Maher (47); C Cowan for T Ryan (52); M Stapleton for N Kenny (53).

Referee: C Lyons (Cork).

