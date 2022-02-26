| 8.1°C Dublin

Ballybofey, a bit like the magic road in Father Ted where nothing makes sense, is a Bermuda Triangle for opposing teams

Joe Brolly

Donegal's late hero Jeaic McKelvey celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during Saturday night's Allianz FL Division 1 victory over Tyrone at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Donegal's late hero Jeaic McKelvey celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during Saturday night's Allianz FL Division 1 victory over Tyrone at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dessie Farrell said last week that Dublin are on a good trajectory. Which was as plausible as the Russian ambassador saying they are mounting a humanitarian operation in Ukraine.

If Dublin’s trajectory is bad, Donegal’s before Saturday night’s clash with Tyrone was worse. There are only three things in Donegal: Rain, Daniel O’Donnell and Michael Murphy. When the Donegal team was announced and Murphy wasn’t in it there was a groan from the crowd. In the Ulster semi-final against Tyrone last year, Donegal were in control until Murphy was sent off. Then, they collapsed. Last week against Kerry, without him, they were pitiful, and ended up being walloped by nine points. Lucky David Clifford only came on in the second half.

