Ballyboden earn opportunity for county double and back-to-back Dublin SFC crowns

12 September 2020; Brian Coakley of St Jude's in action against Darragh Nelson of Ballyboden St Enda's during the Dublin County Senior Football Championship Semi-Final match between Ballyboden St Enda's and St Jude's at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

BALLYBODEN St. Enda’s earned the chance to defend their Dublin SFC crown in the final on the weekend of September 26th/27th after a gritty victory over St. Jude’s in yesterday’s semi-final in Parnell Park.

The Firhouse club have already qualified for next weekend’s hurling decider.

Jude’s have been among the most consistent teams in this competition – yesterday was their ninth semi-final appearance in the last ten years.

But here again, they hit their glass ceiling.

‘Boden, minus both Colm Basquel and Michael Darragh Macauley through injury, summoned an early advantage they never surrendered.

Robbie McDaid, a powerful influence for Ballyboden in the first half, finished a move he started to score a goal from centre-back.

His side-footed finish helped Anthony Rainbow’s team into a 1-7 to 0-6 half-time lead.

The loss of Declan O’Mahony to a black card just before half-time left ‘Boden vulnerable and by the time he came back in, Jude's had pared the deficit back to two points.

A goal from Simon Lambert appeared to have wrapped up the contest but Simon King replied in kind for Jude’s before ‘Boden ‘keeper Darragh Gogan was sent off for clashing with Kevin McManamon.

Jude’s huffed and puffed but ‘Boden hung on.

SCORERS:

Ballyboden St. Enda’s: R McGarry 0-5 (3f), R McDaid 1-1, S Lambert 1-0, R Basquel 0-3 (1f), R Flood, T Hayes 0-1 each.

St. Jude’s: S King 1-0, B Coakley (2f), D McLoughlin 0-2 each, N Coakley (2f) each, T Devlin, K Doherty, K McManamon 0-1 each.

BALLYBODEN ST. ENDA’S: D Gogan; K Kennedy, S Clayton, C Flaherty; B Bobbett, R McDaid, D Nelson; A Waters, D O’Mahony; A Flood, W Egan, D O’Reilly; R McGarry, R Basquel, C Keaney. Subs: J Holland for Waters (21 inj), S Lambert for Flood (51), D McCabe for McGarry (57), T Hayes for O’Reilly (57), J Turley for Egan (63)

ST. JUDE’S: P Copeland; O Manning, J McGuire, C Fitzpatrick; M Sweeney, R Martina, R Wallace; T Lahiff, K Doherty; T Devlin, C Guckian, D McLoughlin; N Coakley, B Coakley, K McManamon. Subs: C Murphy for Martina (h-t), S Ryan for Wallace (44), S King for Doherty (44), P Spillane for Guckian (46), P Clarke for B Coakley (57)

REF:B Tiernan (O’Dwyers)

Online Editors