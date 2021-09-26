Bad smell has given way to a blend of style and substance

There is something about Tyrone, something which stirs emotions among many neutrals. In the last decade it could hardly be classified as fawning admiration as they made themselves hard to like, even in the noughties with a team which had a number of brilliant players. They just got grudging respect.

I certainly know a bit about this as Meath were hardly paragons of virtue in the late 1980s. The team did not care. That was a strength. The individuals involved were not into vanity or public adulation. They just played their game and went back to being private citizens. It was not a show, that was just the type of character involved who did not need public approval. They were happy in their own skins.

We came across Tyrone a lot at those times. Eugene McKenna and Frank McGuigan were as good as ever played with Tyrone or anyone else; Noel McGinn and big Audi Hamilton, who ensured no Meath player was going to be under pressure from the crowd after a particularly hard match in Omagh. Then there was my old friend Damian O’Hagan, and Kevin McCabe who I played club football with in Skryne. These were easy players to like. They played it hard but when it was over, it was over.

When Tyrone beat Kerry in that famous semi-final in 2003, that was fine. Tyrone had changed the laws of engagement and even if it took a while to get used to a new game, there is always room for innovation. Tyrone developed and produced many exceptional displays of classy attacking football while all the time having a hard edge. The Tyrone supporters never let me forget my comment at the time about Brian Dooher being a bad footballer. I should not have said it because apart from being wrong it was insulting.

Most GAA supporters too were happy to see Tyrone win an All-Ireland while Peter Canavan was still playing. I was manager of the International Rules team in 1999 and 2000 when we beat the Australians home and away. ‘Peter The Great’ was great and neither the size nor power of the Aussies fazed him. He was sharp, witty and the best of company.

John McDermott was captain of the team and Peter vice-captain. They had a bit of a run-in in the All-Ireland semi-final of ’96 when McDermott ran into Canavan and he was not as effective afterwards. The fall-out from that match was not friendly so the International Rules gave them the space to get on together. Anyway, with ‘Peter The Great’ it did not matter if you were Attila The Hun, once you put on the same jersey you were going to be supported even if war erupted – as it sometimes did.

Tyrone became more cynical in the last decade and were not as good as previously. In 2015 Tyrone beat Monaghan in an All-Ireland quarter-final but the game was marred by some questionable tactics from the winning team, diving for frees and encouraging the referee to send off opposition players. The final insult was Tiernan McCann lying down after Darren Hughes brushed his hair.

On The Sunday Game I said that there was a bad smell following Tyrone around because of their antics. This came around the same time as a Tyrone v Tipperary under 21 final when Tipp were very unhappy with Tyrone’s tactics and would not allow the Tyrone management into their dressing room after the match. Feargal Logan was manager and Peter Canavan was a selector. There was also bad blood between Tyrone and Donegal minors.

My comments did not go down well and after the All-Ireland sem-final a drunk Tyrone supporter tried his best to hit me. I was not in mortal danger but the comments from the red and white army were venomous. Logan did his best to calm things on the day even though he was furious with my comments, I was grateful for his help. Earlier I had met Canavan in the lift in Croke Park, he mentioned the comment from TV and was clearly annoyed. Some old friends cut off all ties, some permanently.

Yet nobody had addressed whether the behaviour of the Tyrone players at the time was right or wrong. It was very much a case of close ranks and shoot the messenger but I regarded their conduct at that time as very much below acceptable standards, something previous Tyrone teams never stooped to. Don’t spit, kick or try to get your opponent sent off is the unwritten code of honour.

So what has changed now to the point that Tyrone supporters now are friendly and the letters are not poisonous anymore? This year’s delayed semi-final changed things and ultimately in my view came to a question of fairness. Tyrone had a big issue with Covid, they wanted 13 days extra to prepare for the semi-final and I thought they were entitled to it.

When an infectious disease expert reports to Croke Park that the figures among the team were bad and they should not be asked to play I believed him. Kerry agreed even if it was through gritted teeth and of course there was suspicion that it gave a couple of players some extra time to get over injuries. So be it. The place to do your talking is on the pitch. Kerry had the chances to win the game, they did not take them, neither did Mayo so Tyrone are deserving champions.

In some respects, I took advantage of the situation on TV by putting it up to Kerry to agree to a further postponement. With the benefit of hindsight Tomás ó Sé thought it was a low blow and wondered if I would have said the same about Meath after the Leinster final in 2010. It was a reasonable comparison and I am being absolutely consistent now as I was then. I did not like what happened after that match, I thought Meath should have offered a replay or just given Louth the game. There was no honour from that day and not much luck since but there was also an abject lack of leadership at all levels. The GAA should have just ordered a replay and to hell with precedent.

In the Tyrone case, I found it absolutely laughable that they should be publicly challenged to furnish an explanation to anyone after the medical report was handed over. Medical records are private, some people seem to forget that. Neither did I see why the number of Tyrone players who were vaccinated should have been allowed to be questioned. Again that is private and I can understand why some players were reluctant to get vaccinated during that part of the season.

I know I would not have been up to doing anything for several days after both jabs. Why would a player risk missing a game or several training sessions, which could also cost him his place, at the most critical time of the year? And as for the accusations of celebrating after winning Ulster, well winning that province is different to all others and celebrating it is hardly a crime.

So Tyrone brought a different image this year and should be applauded for that. If rumours about them being fairly loose with their tongues is still true then opposing players should just deal with it and get on with the game. It was also noticeable too that when Michael Murphy from Donegal pulled that loose kick in the championship match this year and subsequently was sent off, there was a number of Tyrone players looking for a card, the most obvious being Michael McKernan. It is up to referees to deal with that. A black card for a protestor would solve all problems.

Tyrone won an All-Ireland the hard way — they had to beat Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan in Ulster. Then they beat Kerry, the favourites, and Mayo in the final.

It may not have been the greatest championship in terms of quality and it turned out to be a poor Mayo team in the final but every championship won at club or county level always looks easier after the event. And Tyrone will get better. Some felt they had got to the final without a midfield, Brian Kennedy and Conn Kilpatrick changed all that against Mayo.

Tyrone won with a bit more style in every way than they had been displaying for a long time. There did seem to be a cultural change away from stifling the opposition in every manner possible to a more attacking game with plenty of accurate kicking. And they played with honesty and manliness. That should be acknowledged and admired.