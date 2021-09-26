| 16°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Bad smell has given way to a blend of style and substance

Colm O'Rourke

Tyrone won All-Ireland the hard way, and should be admired for that

Tyrone celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup following their All-Ireland SFC final match victory over Mayo. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
Tyrone players celebrate Expand

Close

Tyrone celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup following their All-Ireland SFC final match victory over Mayo. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tyrone celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup following their All-Ireland SFC final match victory over Mayo. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tyrone players celebrate

Tyrone players celebrate

/

Tyrone celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup following their All-Ireland SFC final match victory over Mayo. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

There is something about Tyrone, something which stirs emotions among many neutrals. In the last decade it could hardly be classified as fawning admiration as they made themselves hard to like, even in the noughties with a team which had a number of brilliant players. They just got grudging respect.

I certainly know a bit about this as Meath were hardly paragons of virtue in the late 1980s. The team did not care. That was a strength. The individuals involved were not into vanity or public adulation. They just played their game and went back to being private citizens. It was not a show, that was just the type of character involved who did not need public approval. They were happy in their own skins.

We came across Tyrone a lot at those times. Eugene McKenna and Frank McGuigan were as good as ever played with Tyrone or anyone else; Noel McGinn and big Audi Hamilton, who ensured no Meath player was going to be under pressure from the crowd after a particularly hard match in Omagh. Then there was my old friend Damian O’Hagan, and Kevin McCabe who I played club football with in Skryne. These were easy players to like. They played it hard but when it was over, it was over.

Related topics

More On Tyrone GAA

Most Watched

Privacy