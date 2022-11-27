| 8.1°C Dublin

Backroom teams, fitness and sports science - Meath management is changing my opinion on things

Colm O'Rourke

There’s really no option now but to keep up with the competition

Donegal captain Michael Murphy lifts the Sam Maguire Cup after victory over Mayo in the 2012 All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park. Photo: Pat Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Donegal captain Michael Murphy lifts the Sam Maguire Cup after victory over Mayo in the 2012 All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park. Photo: Pat Murphy/Sportsfile

The transformation to management is ongoing. It’s hardly a process I was unused to but inter-county is a different animal to club or school, even if we thought we were bringing an element of expertise to those jobs which was ahead of most.

Yet there are limits at club level. The main one is players — you can’t go out and find a new one if a player gets injured, goes off to America for the summer, or just tells you to feck off because he is not getting a game. At least in the county scene there are replacements.

