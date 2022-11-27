Backroom teams, fitness and sports science - Meath management is changing my opinion on things

The transformation to management is ongoing. It’s hardly a process I was unused to but inter-county is a different animal to club or school, even if we thought we were bringing an element of expertise to those jobs which was ahead of most.

Yet there are limits at club level. The main one is players — you can’t go out and find a new one if a player gets injured, goes off to America for the summer, or just tells you to feck off because he is not getting a game. At least in the county scene there are replacements.

I have been dismissive in the past of the number of people involved in the back room with county teams. Now I am the poacher turned gamekeeper. I am still very much in the early days as Meath manager but I’ve quickly found it can take up to 20 people to look after things. It is just copying the likes of Dublin, Kerry, Mayo, Tyrone, Armagh, Galway, Monaghan and every county who feel they have a chance of winning something big.

Many will say how in the name of all that is holy can you get to this number? Well, let’s start counting: A manager, three selectors, two coaches, two physios, a doctor, nutritionist, psychologist or high performance manager, a couple of masseurs, a kitman, two on stats, a county board liaison, a public relations specialist, logistics, video analysis ... The list could go on. I have the height of admiration for those who in the not-so-distant past used to run one-man shows with help from a couple of selectors.

We should all blame it on Jim Gavin for elevating the game to such a high level of preparation. He probably brought things forward by a decade in one fell swoop. The rest found out quickly that if you did not keep up with these developments, you were left even further behind. Now everyone is looking for the next advance to gain an edge.

In the past I have also argued that most county teams have a similar level of fitness and that the difference in performance comes down to the ability of players. I’m not so sure about that one now either. Scientific measurement of fitness on each individual player leads to different conclusions than just observation by the naked eye. There is a marked difference between players on the same team and between counties.

​There is so much information available to management teams from tracking devices that every move by a player is recorded. It is possible to combine various pieces of information to decide that a player has run his course during a game.

That is based on what the player has been able to run when pushed to the maximum in training. That information is useful but it should only be part of the decision-making process. It is used extensively in rugby but in a football match a player can be statistically in the red zone but still kicking points from play.

The manager should be able to sometimes over-rule the science based on his own experience and instinct. Our trainer, Eugene Eivers, was with Donegal when they won the All-Ireland and while big into scientific data, he also gives the example of Colm McFadden, whose readings on running and other data were quite modest but nearly always was the top scorer. Science won’t win All-Irelands — it can help a lot but it takes class players like McFadden to finish the job.

So with all the support staff, it takes a lot of money to run a county team. And it is therefore no surprise that it is the big counties who have the biggest number of players and the biggest budgets who are nearly always successful. In that regard, I don’t want for anything and I might return to my socialist principles when this is all over but for the moment, I am quite happy to be in a county with a big playing population, very good sponsors and a county board contributing positively.

Setting budgets is another part of the job. The role of inter-county manager, if done right, encompasses a complex web of support staff, administration, finances, public relations, communication and a thousand other things to ensure that the players have the best environment so that they can play to the maximum of their ability. And no amount of support can ever match the innate hunger to succeed that winners always exhibit. Raw passion trumps science, good food, tactics and everything else.

In watching all the best teams over the last few years, it is clear that they have all had a kicking element to their game. That skill of long kicking has been lost by many players, even if looking back at previous All-Irelands reveals that many players kicked very badly 20 or 30 years ago too. The best tactics are when players know their teammates’ movements so well that it becomes ingrained and how and when to deliver becomes natural.

​There was an interesting insight in a documentary on the great Kenny Dalglish. When John Barnes was signed by Liverpool he was wondering what revolutionary tactics he was going to pick up at training. So he asked Dalglish, who was the manager then, if there was anything that he wanted him to do. Dalglish looked at him and asked what colour of bib he had for the five-a-side game. Barnes said yellow, so Dalglish told him to pass the ball to the other players with yellow bibs. It was that simple.

Sometimes we all try to complicate the game. Alex Ferguson said once, when questioned about his tactics in a big match which Manchester United won easily, that men win games not tactics. The word men in his context meant those with a bit of steel.

So the initial journey of management has meant a lot of work, which has not involved players at all. Now, though, is the players’ time and so far I have been very impressed with the attitude of young men in regional games. All giving their best and wanting to play with Meath. A lot of them from these sides will be involved but along with that will come disappointment, frustration and maybe a bit of anger when some get the news that they have not made the squad.

It may be very enjoyable at present working with very positive people but the hard decisions are coming. Giving young lads bad news about their careers does not come naturally to anyone yet hard choices have to be made and there have been plenty of times in management when I made bad decisions and won, which glossed over them.

Similarly, when I thought I did the right things it did not always work out. Anyway my journey with Meath has been a great experience so far; hopefully that will continue.

Michael Murphy’s place among greats is already assured

As I set out on my own inter-county managerial career, one of the great players has called time on his days in a Donegal jersey. It does not matter where Michael Murphy fits in the list of great players — most of you know my views on that subject.

The best players are those who have consistently performed in the biggest games of the year so the Dubs have the main men of the last decade and David Clifford has now joined them.

Yet for all that, Michael Murphy did more than anyone else to bring success to Donegal and it is probably a poor return having only one All-Ireland from so much dominance of Ulster.

A man can only lead his county to the best of his ability. In that regard, Murphy stood as tall as any other player in recent years. He set standards for himself and dragged many of his county men to his way of thinking.

That was a colossal achievement because pre-Murphy, Donegal were not a consistent force. With him, every Ulster title was within their grasp.

Few players have dominated their own county like he did and the game is worse off for his retirement. He was a brilliant player who was a leader of men. He had a love of his home place that was hard to match and had the modesty that only enhanced his greatness.

I’m saddened that we won’t see him in action for Donegal next year. I expect he will soldier on with his club Glenswilly for many more years.

In announcing his retirement, he said: “Maybe in the years ahead, I’ll find new ways to offer something more to my home county.” He still has more to give to Donegal.