Austin Stacks grab first Kerry County Final since 2014 with victory over Tralee rivals Kerins O’Rahilly’s

IT may have been a slow-burner of a Kerry final, but Austin Stacks won’t mind in the slightest as they landed their first county senior football title since 2014 – and ensured bragging rights in Tralee for the next 12 months at least.

Stacks go joint level with Dr Crokes on 13 titles, victory fully deserved even if they had to endure a few nervy minutes in a frenetic finale.

Their arch town rivals, Kerins O’Rahilly’s, had one fleeting opportunity to try and force extra-time when, trailing by three points and the game already gone beyond the signalled four additional minutes, Jack Savage dropped a hopeful free into the Stacks goalmouth.

But veteran Kieran Donaghy soared the fist away the initial danger and, when ‘the Rockies’ won the breaking ball, the final whistle sounded.

This was the first county showdown between the Tralee neighbours in 85 years, and O’Rahilly’s could have no complaints have trailed for virtually the entire hour.

Despite the best efforts of Savage, who top-scored with 0-6, they only once drew level soon after the first water break.

Stacks led by 0-8 to 0-4 at the break, and had eased into a six-point lead (0-12 to 0-6) at the second water break before their Strand Road rivals upped the ante with three unanswered points – two from Savage, including one half-chance of a goal that fizzed over, and defender Cormac Coffey.

But Donaghy won a pressure-relieving mark from the next kickout, releasing Man of the Match Joseph O’Connor for a dynamic run that ended in a foul and a tap-over free from Darragh O’Brien as the clock hit 60 minutes.

Another Savage score – from distance – ensured a nervous finale but Stacks held on, fuelling an ecstatic reaction from their diehard fans in a massive attendance of 8,453.

O’Rahilly’s were chasing their first county title since 2002 but they could scarcely have endured a more taxing first ten minutes. Even before throw-in they had lost Gavin O’Brien to an injury apparently suffered in the warm-up and then, inside seven minutes, David Moran was forced to hobble off too.

Losing their talisman was bad enough, but they also fell 0-3 to 0-1 behind as their arch-rivals made the faster start.

To their credit, O’Rahilly’s worked their way into the contest and, soon after the water break, Barry John Keane fisted over from a tight angle to tie the contest.

But Stacks came strong again with a brace and could have surged further clear only for Darragh O’Brien’s goal chance to be saved by Shane Foley, prompting an immediate counter-attack culminating in a second point from former Kerry player Keane.

The game turned tetchy late in the half, with Tommy Walsh earning a yellow after an off-the-ball incident that left Stacks skipper Dylan Casey requiring treatment for several minutes.

But Casey made a full recovery, his day complete when he lifted the Bishop Moynihan Cup.

SCORERS - Austin Stacks: D O’Brien 0-6f, S Quilter 0-2 (1m, 1f), M O’Gara, F Mangan, K Donaghy (m), B O’Sullivan, J O’Connor 0-1 each.

Kerins O’Rahilly’s: J Savage 0-6 (4f), BJ Keane 0-2, C Hayes, C Coffey 0-1 each.

AUSTIN STACKS – W Guthrie; C Griffin, B Shanahan, D Casey; C Jordan, J O’Shea, P O’Sullivan; J O’Connor, G Horan; M O’Gara, F Mangan, B O’Sullivan; S O’Callaghan, K Donaghy, D O’Brien. Subs: S Quilter for O’Callaghan (42), J Morgan for Griffin (inj 47), M O’Donnell for O’Gara (48), A Curran for B O’Sullivan (53), A Heinrich for O’Brien (64).

KERINS O’RAHILLY’S – S Foley; R O’Callaghan, S Brosnan, C Coffey; D McElligott, P Begley, C Sayers; D Moran, T Hoare; G Savage, J Savage, C Barrett; C Hayes, T Walsh, BJ Keane. Subs: D O’Sullivan for Moran (inj 7), S McElligott for G Savage (53),

REF – J Griffin (Glenbeigh-Glencar)