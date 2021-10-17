Austin Stacks curb Sean O’Shea’s influence to land club spoils in Killarney

Austin Stacks won a third consecutive Kerry Senior Club Championship with this five-point victory in Killarney.

Restricting Seán O’Shea’s influence on the game was a key feature of their win. While O’Shea still managed 1-5, with four of his points coming from frees, it was not enough to swing the outcome in Kenmare’s favour.

Stacks – runaway 14-point winners over Templenoe in the semi-final a week earlier – built from the back throughout and Conor Jordan linked brilliantly with Kieran Donaghy for their goal in the third minute in response to an opening point from Kenmare’s David Hallissey.

Three of Kenmare’s points in the first half came from midfield, as O’Shea was restricted to two frees by a Stacks defence that marked very tightly in the first period.

Stacks, who led by 1-3 to 0-4 at the first water break, lost midfielder Brendan O’Sullivan to injury in the 21st minute, with points from Hallissey and Stephen O’Brien reducing Kenmare’s deficit to two points at half-time, 1-6 to 0-7.

At the second water break, Stacks were still in front, 1-10 to 0-9, and they stretched their advantage to six points, 1-12 to 0-9, after Jack O’Shea linked with Donaghy on 50 minutes.

Seán O’Shea gave Kenmare hope with a goal a minute later but to no avail.

This win sets Stacks up nicely for their Kerry SFC encounter with three-in-a-row chasing East Kerry a week on Saturday (October 30) in Tralee.

Scorers – Austin Stacks: C Jordan 1-1; M O’Donnell 0-4 ( 4f); J O’Connor 0-3 (1m); J O’Shea, S Quilter 0-2 each; W Guthrie (f), F Mangan, M O’Gara, A Curran (0-1 each). Kenmare Shamrocks: S O’Shea 1-5 (4f); D Hallissey, D Crowley 0-2 each; G Wharton, S O’Brien 0-1 each.

Austin Stacks – W Guthrie; C Griffin, D Casey, J O’Shea; P O’Sullivan, C Jordan, R Shanahan; J O’Connor, B O’Sullivan; G Horan, S O’Callaghan, F Mangan; M O’Gara, K Donaghy, M O’Donnell. Subs: A Heinrich for B O’Sullivan (21), D O’Brien for G Horan and S Quilter for M O’Donnell (both 48), A Curran for P O’Sullivan (53), B Shanahan for F Mangan (60).

Kenmare Shamrocks – K Fitzgibbon; D Crowley, J McCarthy, C O’Sullivan; D McCarthy, D O’Shea, S O’Sullivan; G Wharton, D Hallissey; T Murnane, S O’Shea, M McCarthy; S O’Brien, K O’Sullivan, P O’Connor. Subs: M Crowley for C O’Sullivan (53), T Cronin for T Murnane (55).

Ref – J Griffin (Glenbeigh/Glencar)