Aussie stint has hardened Glass for Derry adventure

Midfielder marked out early as an extraodinary athlete in his school days and his pro sojourn Down Under will benefit his county’s ambitions

Derry's Conor Glass takes the fight to Offaly during Allianz FL Division 3 final at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand
Derry's Conor Glass takes the fight to Offaly during Allianz FL Division 3 final at Croke Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle

A quick look at the Hogan Cup final of 2016 shows that David Clifford led St Brendan’s Killarney to success. He hit 2-5 that day, 2-3 from play, a fitting end to a schools career for a star-in-the-making who, in post-match interviews, would be compared to the great Maurice Fitzgerald.

However, it is a game that’s remembered very differently by that day’s beaten finalists, St Patrick’s Maghera.

If Clifford was the star turn for the Kerry side, then Conor Glass was the leading light for the Derry men. A very different player but no less central to his team, Glass would finish that day on the sideline after a controversial red card.

