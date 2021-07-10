Aussie stint has hardened Glass for Derry adventure

A quick look at the Hogan Cup final of 2016 shows that David Clifford led St Brendan’s Killarney to success. He hit 2-5 that day, 2-3 from play, a fitting end to a schools career for a star-in-the-making who, in post-match interviews, would be compared to the great Maurice Fitzgerald.

However, it is a game that’s remembered very differently by that day’s beaten finalists, St Patrick’s Maghera.

If Clifford was the star turn for the Kerry side, then Conor Glass was the leading light for the Derry men. A very different player but no less central to his team, Glass would finish that day on the sideline after a controversial red card.

It also spelled the end to a glorious schools career for the Glen man. After an almost unprecedented four years on the senior team as a starter, Glass was headed for Down Under. A four-year courtship that started when he was just 15 and had seen him spend Christmas holidays in Australia meant he was headed for Hawthorn. Derry, it seemed, had both unearthed and then lost a gem.

Even by their own lofty standards (they helped produce the likes of Anthony Tohill), St Patrick’s knew they had something special on their hands with Glass. He first came to their attention in a competition between their feeder primary schools. And soon it became apparent he had a freakish natural athleticism to go with his standout talent.

“By the time he was a fourth year, Seán Marty Lockhart and Martin McConnell brought him on to the MacRory team,” Paul Hughes, his coach from that ’16 Hogan final, explains.

“And he did very well in training and trial games. They did bleep tests with them. They did one early in the season and redid them again in January time, Conor missed the first one because he wasn’t in the panel at the stage. But he did the second one and Seán Marty and Martin would have said he nearly took pity on the upper sixth boys because he had an engine you wouldn’t believe and the mental fortitude to keep going and going and going. They felt he pulled up before the last upper sixth boy so he didn’t look like he was embarrassing everybody.”

By the time he plundered two goals in a Hogan Cup semi-final as a 15-year-old, the Australians were already making their interest known. He continued to justify that interest. Glass would skipper Derry to an Ulster minor title and pick up three MacRory medals. And he was hoping to add a second Hogan Cup before his dismissal in the 2016 final for an incident that involved Clifford.

“Nobody has yet to explain or give me any evidence that Conor should have been sent off that day. We had seen Conor play senior school football for four years in a row and he had had good days and bad days but never once in that time had there been anything like that. It’s just not part of his approach. I would need to see very clear evidence that he did anything. We had gone out the second half and were dominating the game, Conor had started sitting that little bit deeper and was controlling the game from there.”

Maghera were four points clear when Glass was dismissed on 45 minutes and were outscored by 2-6 to 0-1 on the run-in. And even though his career was over, Glass and Maghera sought an appeal on a point of principle.

“We went to Croke Park and appealed it. And, in fairness, we got a decent hearing in Croke Park, but they didn’t overturn it because there wasn’t any neutral evidence or whatever. TG4 covered the game, but there was only one camera angle so there was no video that could exonerate him so it wasn’t overturned. It was only for his own sake that we went to appeal it. It wasn’t going to impact on his playing career because his school career was over.

“But considering what he had given to school, and his record in it, we didn’t feel it was the right way for him to finish without appealing it and doing our best for him.”

In terms of the Irish players who head Down Under, Glass’ AFL career was relatively successful. Roughly half of the Irish players who sign a contract never play a senior match, but Glass lined out 21 times for Hawthorn before returning home at the end of last year.

And if he was only finding his feet in last year’s truncated end of season, Hughes saw a player more like himself in the recent league final win over Offaly. And he believes his stint in Australia could yet be to the long-term benefit of Derry and Rory Gallagher.

“Would Anthony Tohill have been the colossus he was for Derry had he not that the year and half or two years of professional lifestyle experience? In St Patrick’s, we’ve had a number (who have gone to Australia). Anton Tohill, Conor Glass, Dermot McNicholl, Anthony Tohill, Chrissy McKaigue, these boys are all past pupils who have all gone to Australia. Chrissy, his time away and what he picked up in the professional lifestyle, those things stick, and they influence the people around you for lots of years afterwards.

“If Derry lose one or two, do they go away forever? And if they come back, do they bring something extra with them? Conor is the example where he’s back now. And watching them against Offaly, it was like a throwback to the 2016 Hogan final. He was dominating and organising and doing the dirty work, covering and breaking forward. It was the Conor we saw up through school but in a professional body shape.”

Around half of the current Derry squad, including star forward Shane McGuigan, who will face Donegal this weekend are St Pat’s alumni. And Hughes believes the talent is there to make a big impact in the coming years.

“There’s a serious group of players coming through. A serious group – if they can be harnessed properly. And they seem to be going in the right direction. A lot of them have come through (St Pat’s), maybe 12 of the 26 against Offaly came through the school.

“You’re seeing boys who have experienced good coaching in their clubs so there’s a great group there. Youth maybe is a wee bit against them in the context of inter-county experience against Donegal. But certainly I think there’s a big future there for that group of players.”