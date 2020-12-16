'At home here with the animals, they don't talk back' - Mayo's Stephen Coen on the upside of a Covid All-Ireland final  

Stephen Coen has been fixed in the heart of the Mayo defence this season. Photo: Sportsfile

In some ways, Stephen Coen is to the manor born when it comes to All-Ireland finals.

Along with the likes of Diarmuid O’Connor, Conor Loftus and Michael Plunkett, their formative football years would fly in the face of the Garden variety Mayo football experience and be based on All-Ireland final wins.

That group were minor All-Ireland champions in 2013 after seeing off a Tyrone team powered by Conor McKenna and Cathal McShane. They repeated the dose three years later beating Sean Powter’s Cork in the U21 decider.

Coen was captain for both successes, and James Horan there thought enough of him to bring him straight into the senior squad when he was just out of minor.

But while Diarmuid O’Connor was quickly part of the furniture, winning back to back Young Footballer of the Year awards, Coen had to bide his time.

"I was putting a lot of pressure on myself to make the team when I came in straight away at 18 years of age," he said.

"I probably got frustrated that I wasn’t playing which is only natural for something like that to happen. But it probably bothered me for a good while and I had to come to terms with that."

In the meantime he busied himself with a PhD in UCD where he was once again chosen as captain. And once again found All-Ireland success when they secured Sigerson cup honours in 2018, having also been part of the team that won two years previously.

This season, he has been fixed in his natural position in the heart of the Mayo defence. Flanked by the explosive pair Eoghan McLaughlin and Paddy Durcan, they had made for a strong line for Mayo.

"I’m definitely enjoying the sustained run. Everyone wants to play so I’m really enjoying that and I appreciate the trust that’s been given to me," he said.

"I’ve really enjoyed it, I think everyone enjoys playing for Mayo no matter if it’s for two minutes or for 70 minutes. Yeah, I’m building in confidence, working really hard.

"Thanks to coaches, teammates I’ve learned a lot this year. I suppose I have a good bit of experience now, good and bad, so just hope that I can help the team out and work hard for the team."

Of course this year is different to the senior finals he’s been in before. He busies himself with the business of the family farm and studying.

"It’s nice to be at home. I remember in previous finals I was working in the bank in Castlebar during the summer. People came into the bank not to do business but to talk about the games," he said.

"So at home here with the animals, they don’t talk back. That way you can control your own thoughts and save a lot of energy that way. That has a massive bearing on prep for every game and is one big difference this year."

Dublin are in the way once more. Coen knows them well having played with the likes of Con O'Callaghan, David Byrne, Mick Fitzsimons, and Paul Mannion in college. And his Mayo vintage saw off O’Callaghan, Paddy Small and Brian Howard when they clashed in the All-Ireland U21 semi-final in 2016.

Within the Mayo camp, there will be no shortage of reasons to believe.

"I think the big thing is that we’re focusing on ourselves, we’re trying to improve all the time. We’ve got a lot of new players who are extremely exciting and don’t even think about results or the next game or two weeks’ time, they’re just thinking of the now," he said.

"Very much in the present and I think we’re all in that mindset at the minute so we’re going to focus on every 30 seconds and every minute of the game, break it down in those those small little minute details."

"I think if you watch the game the last day, the key things we need to focus on are the things we did well the last day. That’s going to put us in a good position.

"That’s what makes us good, high octane football, lot of place, moving it quickly, lot of pressure up top, great tackling, and then obviously as I said earlier we need to tighten up a bit in defence from the last day and get that balance right.

"It’s not easy to get the balance right when you want to press high but, yeah, it’s something we’ll be focusing on. As I said, we’ve kept clean sheets in the whole Championship except for the last day so it’s just trying to get the balance between the two and if we can do that we feel we’ve a good chance."

