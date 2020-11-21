| 6.5°C Dublin

As the Bloody Sunday tapers blazed powerfully on Hill 16, Dublin’s eternal flame burned on

Roy Curtis

Dublin 3-21 Meath 0-9

MC Brendan Gleeson speaks about one of the 14 victims of Bloody Sunday during the GAA Bloody Sunday Centenary Commemoration at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

SPORTSFILE

THE Bloody Sunday torches stood in shimmering, respectful sentinel on Hill 16 as, down below, on a night that burned with the ache of history, Dublin’s eternal flame blazed on.

An evening that so tastefully commemorated the centenary of an unspeakable slaughter was lit up by this team of all the talents, one that may well still be celebrated one-hundred years from now.

Dublin’s uniform was embroidered with the names of the 14 who perished on this plot of land on November 21st, 1920; their performance stitched one more eye-catching brocade into their tapestry of shattering brilliance.

