God, I loved that Twitter clip of Liam Sheedy during a water break in Limerick last Sunday, essentially micro-managing his players in the white heat of battle.

In a matter of no more than 15 seconds, he got a word in the ear of all three members of his full-forward line against Clare. First, just calm, almost whispered messages to ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer and Jake Morris, then a roar and clenched fist to the chest of his captain, Seamus Callanan.

That little snapshot, for me, showed why Sheedy has been so successful as Tipperary manager.

Some players react best to an arm across the shoulder, others to a bark. The smart managers make that distinction quickly and know when to act on it. That can only be done by understanding your players, spending time with them and truly gelling.

That’s been easier said than done through the last 18 months with Zoom the glue holding so many GAA dressing-rooms together.

Expand Close Mike Quirke. Photo by Eóin Noonan / Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mike Quirke. Photo by Eóin Noonan / Sportsfile





I was thinking about this coming away from the RTÉ studio on Sunday night, especially in light of the news that Padraic Davis had stepped down as Longford manager and with Mike Quirke soon to do the same in Laois.

If I’m honest, I was like a weasel on the road home. It was like a stone in my shoe, just thinking about how seven teams were gone from the championship in one weekend having played a single game. Maybe more specifically thinking about how we in the media pay most of them just lip service.

I think we had about 45 minutes on The Sunday Game to tell those seven stories and that didn’t sit well with me. Because it struck me afterwards that we’d effectively sprinted through them, just myself and Colm O’Rourke tossing out a few bullet points and turning the page.

I felt guilty about how we just skim over the lives of certain teams. The ‘small counties’, as we like to call them.

This has been an unbelievably tricky 18 months for managers and players alike and every dressing-room, I’m sure, would have incredible stories to share. But it’s as if we’re in a huge hurry to be rid of them.

Like, Quirke and Davis both stepped down of their own volition at the weekend and I don’t doubt it felt a sour note on which to end their terms. Namely with their teams badly beaten and, by the end, visibly demoralised.

When you suffer thumpings like that, the first place you’ve got to look is at yourself.

Who remembers backroom teams, coaches or selectors? The buck stops with the manager. When it’s good, it’s great. But when it’s bad, it’s run for the hills. It must be an absolute sickener having to draw a line under your season after a rotten performance. Why, logically, would you put in that commitment in a county with zero chance of championship success?

Everybody agrees that the commitment required at senior inter-county level today is crazy. Would I do it if I knew I had no chance of progress? I doubt I would.

Antrim and Wexford went out of the championship too, but they went out – at least – with their heads held high. No need for any deep post-mortems.

But I’ll ask you this: what could Davis and Quirke logically have been selling to their players coming into this championship anyway? A course for self-improvement?

There was uproar a few years back when it was revealed that something like a dozen Westmeath players made themselves unavailable for the county team. And we heard plenty this year about the Kilcoo players not being available to Down.

Outside the top six, do players really see a justification for putting in all the effort required today to be senior inter-county footballers? Is it worth the time and perspiration?

The answer is probably ‘yes’ if you’re in a county like Louth and a man of the calibre of Mickey Harte comes stepping through your dressing-room door. But outside of that?

Like, Laois are consistent head-wreckers for me. Their league was a shambles – losing by seven points (Clare), eight points (Cork) and 13 points (Kildare), then seven points (Down in a relegation play-off) – before that 16-point trimming from Westmeath last weekend.

Micko coached in Kerry, Kildare, Wicklow and Clare, but he always said the toughest crew he ever dealt with were the Laois boys.

Look, I’m not labelling them as more difficult to deal with than anybody else, but there’s just something that doesn’t add up for me with Laois in terms of their results across the years.

Put it this way, given their personnel, they’ve always looked massive under-achievers.

And I’d love to hear an honest interview from one of their players now as to what exactly the issue is down there. Is it the board? Have they had too many outside managers? Is the club scene just too divisive?

Expand Close Rory O'Connell is embraced by manager Páidí Ó Sé after Westmeath's famous Leinster football final victory in 2004. Photo: Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rory O'Connell is embraced by manager Páidí Ó Sé after Westmeath's famous Leinster football final victory in 2004. Photo: Sportsfile





You’d love some fly-on-the-wall stuff from some of these counties like the footage that made Marooned, the documentary on Páidí’s time in Westmeath, so watchable.

But I suppose that documentary belongs to a time when teams like Westmeath could aspire to winning things. In other words, a time when Leinster football wasn’t just a challenge-match circuit for Dublin.

Seventeen years later, we all exist in a very different world.

Even among the big teams, some players like Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion are stepping away, deciding there’s just more to life than the pursuit of Sam. And with every passing week, I find myself marvelling at those who can keep their dressing-rooms perpetually hungry.

I’m only copping on to that gift now as I sink deeper and deeper into the business of managing an adult team. Now, I’m operating at intermediate level with Glanmire and living right beside the field where we train.

It isn’t exactly missionary work on the far side of the world, but I’m totally consumed by it at the minute.

We’re in the field three times a week, maybe an hour and three-quarters on each occasion. But I’d be on the phone to players most days for, say, another hour and 20. Then there’s the constant interaction with management by phone or on WhatsApp, the checking of this, that or the other.

I find I’m constantly checking with selectors too and, no question, you end up a pre-occupied presence around family.

I’m sure Orla’s looking across the table at me some evenings when we’re having dinner, thinking ‘his head is still down in that bloody field!’

Both Eamonn Fitzmaurice and Jimmy McGuinness said to me in the past that the most important part of a manager’s job is to delegate wisely. That you need to surround yourself with people you absolutely trust so that they can take care of stuff.

Well, I’ve done that too, yet it’s like I’m reluctant to let anything go. I’m definitely doing things I probably don’t have to and taking the setbacks far too personally.

We played a big league game last week, a game we had pinpointed from way back as important to the group. But we had 16 players unavailable on the day, half of them injured, the other half just not around. Now to the 20-year-old Tomás Ó Sé, that kind of scenario would have been unimaginable.

I’d have walked barefoot across burning embers to play football, but we live in different times.

It’s taken me a while to process that and not become angry at putting so much energy into something that mightn’t hold the same fascination for everyone.

Anyway, coming home on Sunday night, I couldn’t stop thinking that the inter-county season has been squeezed far too tight this time.

Now, I think the split season has given clubs a far fairer roll of the dice but, for the sake of another month, they surely should have given inter-county more breathing space.

The absence of any back door made this a championship with little obvious motivation for so many teams. To be fair, the GAA couldn’t then just restructure on the hoof. I get that. But the lack of a back door means that by next Sunday night, 19 counties will be gone. Nineteen counties who got to play just a single game.

Read More

I expect the GAA would have come up with a more generous inter-county calendar if they had the information back then that we have today. But let’s be honest on one thing: as long as we stay tethered to the provincial structure, we are tethered to a championship no longer fit for purpose.

Just think of the hours that men like Quirke and Davis and Paddy Tally put into their teams this season. Of the hours put in by their players.

Fast-forward to next summer then, Covid restrictions presumably lifted. The airport departure lounges could be full of GAA men heading to play their football while earning a few bob in the US. After a year and a half locked down, could you blame them?

I can see why players buy into the National League today, but not the championship. Because they’ll buy into anything that gives them a chance.

Managers and players need to speak out more coherently on this. They need to turn this into a movement. Tell their stories. Make themselves heard.

I don’t doubt the GAA will bring in change eventually and it simply has to be towards a league-based championship. The only alternative is some counties being asked to switch province. Good luck selling that in Ulster!

It must be incredibly hard to sustain a proper team atmosphere in the knowledge you have absolutely no chance to compete. Why would you bother? Are managers themselves even beginning to question the commitment?

Read More

All that planning around S&C coaches, physios, dieticians and sports psychologists must be exhausting in itself, but if you’re having to fight for the funds to bring them in?

There are easily identifiable cases where the buzz is genuinely there. Like Offaly under John Maughan . . . you get the feeling they’ve loved every minute of their season. I suspect you could say the same about Antrim under Enda McGinley.

But this championship is a farce. Ulster is supposedly the one, vibrant province in terms of broad competitiveness but, three games in, we’ve had winning margins up there of 16, 13 and 10 points. Duck shoots basically. Yet, still, the provincial councils keep playing God.

As long as that continues, fairness will stay a long way down the tracks.