| 6.2°C Dublin

As it happened: Mayo ease into All-Ireland final after four-goal blast from Cillian O'Connor

Cillian O'Connor of Mayo scores his side's fifth goal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match against Tipperary. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Colman Kennedy of Tipperary in action against Oisín Mullin of Mayo. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand
Tipperary manager David Power. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Cillian O'Connor of Mayo scores his side's fifth goal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match against Tipperary. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Cillian O'Connor of Mayo scores his side's fifth goal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match against Tipperary. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Colman Kennedy of Tipperary in action against Oisín Mullin of Mayo. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Colman Kennedy of Tipperary in action against Oisín Mullin of Mayo. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Tipperary manager David Power. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Tipperary manager David Power. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

/

Cillian O'Connor of Mayo scores his side's fifth goal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match against Tipperary. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Patrick Earley

Dublin await the winners of Mayo vs Tipperary in the second All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park. Throw-in is at 15.30 and you can follow all the action in our live blog.

Online Editors

Privacy