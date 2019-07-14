As it happened: Malfunctioning Mayo well beaten by clinical Kerry, Donegal get the better of Meath

Independent.ie

David Clifford shone brightest as Kerry condemned Mayo to a heavy defeat in Killarney, Donegal had nine points to spare over Meath.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/gaelic-football/as-it-happened-malfunctioning-mayo-well-beaten-by-clinical-kerry-donegal-get-the-better-of-meath-38311002.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article38311551.ece/d0c1e/AUTOCROP/h342/1754199.jpg