As it happened: Kerry set up All-Ireland final date with Dublin
- Kerry aiming to make their 58th All-Ireland final
- Tyrone seeking second All-Ireland final date in succession
- Both teams meet for the seventh time in the Championship - it's 3 wins apiece
Dublin await the winners of today's clash between the Munster and Ulster kingpins. Throw-in is at 3.30pm.
GAA Newsletter
Online Editors
Related Content
- Colm O'Rourke: 'Kerry's combination of steel and silk can smother Tyrone threat'
- Dermot Crowe: 'Plunkett Donaghy's passion for Tyrone burns brighter than ever'
- Joe Brolly: 'Mayo had players but not the men to win All-Ireland'