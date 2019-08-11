Sport Gaelic Football

Sunday 11 August 2019

As it happened: Kerry set up All-Ireland final date with Dublin

  • Kerry aiming to make their 58th All-Ireland final
  • Tyrone seeking second All-Ireland final date in succession
  • Both teams meet for the seventh time in the Championship - it's 3 wins apiece
Paul Murphy of Kerry has his shot blocked by Colm Cavanagh of Tyrone in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
Paul Murphy of Kerry has his shot blocked by Colm Cavanagh of Tyrone in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile
Michael Verney

Michael Verney

Dublin await the winners of today's clash between the Munster and Ulster kingpins. Throw-in is at 3.30pm.

 

GAA Newsletter

Expert GAA analysis straight to your inbox.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw-In: Why you can’t buy momentum and have Mayo got a Plan D - a plan for Dublin?

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport