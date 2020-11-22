| 5.6°C Dublin

As it happened: How Tipp shocked Cork for first Munster football title since 1935

Tipperary 0-17 Cork 0-14

Conor Sweeney and Bill Maher, 5, of Tipperary celebrate following the Munster SFC final win over Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand
Steven O'Brien of Tipperary in action against Ian MaGuire of Cork during the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand
Special Bloody Sunday commemorative Tipperary jerseys hang in the dressing room before the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Tipperary have claimed their first Munster Senior Football Championship title since 1935 after beating Cork in the final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh today.

Tipp, wearing the jerseys that their counterparts wore 100 years ago to commemorate those killed at Croke Park in the Bloody Sunday massacre, overcame Cork on a 0-17 to 0-14 scoreline.

Cork were highly fancied to beat TIpp after their recent semi-final heroics when they beat Kerry in extra-time, but they met a Premier side in no mood to lie down.

Online Editors

