Independentie
Search
Search
Saturday, 19 February 2022 | 7.2°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
Close
Jonny Cooper of Dublin in action against Ryan O'Donoghue of Mayo during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Dublin players take to the pitch before the Allianz Football League Division 1 match against Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
/
Dave Donnelly
February 19 2022 07:15 PM
Dessie Farrell's struggling Dublin side take on old rivals Mayo in need of an Allianz NFL Division 1 win at Croke Park.
Exclusives from under the skin of the GAA, from Ireland’s largest and best GAA team; Brolly, Mullane, Hogan and Ó Sé, to name but a few.
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up