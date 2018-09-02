Sport Gaelic Football

Sunday 2 September 2018

As it happened: Dublin secure their fourth All Ireland in a row with victory over Tyrone at Croke Park

Niall Scully of Dublin, centre, celebrates scoring his side's second goal
Niall Scully of Dublin, centre, celebrates scoring his side's second goal
Cian O'Sullivan of Dublin in action against Peter Harte of Tyrone
Stephen Cluxton of Dublin runs onto the pitch with team-mates
Dublin manager Jim Gavin arrives
21 July 2018; Dublin manager Jim Gavin and Tyrone manager Mickey Harte, left, following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group 2 Phase 2 match between Tyrone and Dublin at Healy Park in Omagh, Tyrone. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dublin take on Tyrone in this afternoon's All-Ireland final as Jim Gavin's side look to claim a four in-a-row. Throw-in is at 15.30 and you can follow the action in our live blog.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport