As it happened: Cavan win first Ulster SFC title in 23 years

Cavan's Jason McLoughlin runs to celebrate with team-mates Oisín Kernan, centre, and Conor Smith following their Ulster SFC final win over Donegal at Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand
Caolan McGonigle of Donegal in action against Jason McLoughlin of Cavan during the Ulster SFC final at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Cavan have claimed a shock Ulster SFC final win over Donegal to set up an All-Ireland semi-final date with Dublin at Croke Park on Saturday December 5.

The Breffni county secured their first provincial win since 1997, as they toppled a fancied Donegal side 1-13 to 0-12 at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

A late Conor Madden goal ensured it was Cavan's day as they claimed a 40th Ulster SFC title win in their history, but only their second northern championship since 1969.


