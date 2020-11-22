As it happened: Cavan win first Ulster SFC title in 23 years

Caolan McGonigle of Donegal in action against Jason McLoughlin of Cavan during the Ulster SFC final at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Cavan's Jason McLoughlin runs to celebrate with team-mates Oisín Kernan, centre, and Conor Smith following their Ulster SFC final win over Donegal at Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Cavan have claimed a shock Ulster SFC final win over Donegal to set up an All-Ireland semi-final date with Dublin at Croke Park on Saturday December 5.

The Breffni county secured their first provincial win since 1997, as they toppled a fancied Donegal side 1-13 to 0-12 at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

A late Conor Madden goal ensured it was Cavan's day as they claimed a 40th Ulster SFC title win in their history, but only their second northern championship since 1969.





Online Editors