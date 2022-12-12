| 0.3°C Dublin

As I found in Chicago, the grass can be greener for Ireland’s youth as the GAA gives our diaspora a home away from home

Pat Spillane

The challenge of keeping GAA clubs alive thousands of miles from Ireland is a big one. The volunteers who do this work are the unsung heroes of the GAA

Gaelic Park is the home of GAA in Chicago Expand

Gaelic Park is the home of GAA in Chicago

I feel so privileged to have been a member of the GAA family all my life.

I had a wonderful playing career; made great friends and have cherished memories of those by gone days.

