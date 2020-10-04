| 11.3°C Dublin

As a Kerry man, I salute kindred spirit Connolly as one of the best footballers in the modern era

Pat Spillane

Diarmuid Connolly. Photo: Sportsfile

I NEVER met Diarmuid Connolly, but I always felt we were kindred spirits.

We were both Marmite characters – either loved or loathed.

Needless to say, I became public enemy number one with Dublin fans after I drew attention on television to an incident involving Connolly and a linesman during a Leinster Championship game against Carlow in 2017.

