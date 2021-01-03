Armagh's Ross McQuillan returns from AFL stint after one year

GAA Premium
Tommy Conlon Opinion Misogyny? Gaelic Games is leading the way in this happy revolution of physical and social liberation
'Lovely hurling,' said the woman at the football match." It was an expression you'd hear randomly thrown out at GAA games and in pubs back in the day, often for no apparent reason and with no context behind it either. It would just be produced by some lúdramán thinking he was funny, or just to fill an idle moment, or apropos of nothing at all. Obviously it was a bloke who'd be uttering it.