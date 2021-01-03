| 1°C Dublin

Armagh's Ross McQuillan returns from AFL stint after one year

Ross McQuillan of Armagh in the Electric Ireland Ulster MFC quarter-final clash with Cavan back in 2019. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile Expand

Armagh's Ross McQuillan has become the latest Irish player to quit the AFL, leaving Essendon after just one year.

McQuillan signed for the Melbourne based club in 2019 but has opted not to return for the 2021 season.

McQuillan, son of former Armagh player Martin, did not play in the AFL Premiership and will now link up with Armagh who will play in the Allianz Division One which is due to begin at the end of February.

It is understood that McQuillan desire to play for Armagh again was central to his decision.

Essendon was also the club of Conor McKenna who came home in September and played for Tyrone in the Ulster Championship.

Derry's Conor Glass also returned after his time at Hawthorn wasn't extended.

McQuillan's return leaves 14 players in the AFL though Kerry's Deividas Uosis is joining Brisbane Lions as planned.

