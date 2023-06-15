Armagh’s Rian O’Neill red card not rescinded by CHC with joint skipper to miss Galway clash

Rian O'Neill after being sent off against Tyrone

The Armagh county board failed in its bid to have the red card incurred by their joint skipper Rian O’Neill in the recent All-Ireland round robin match against Tyrone rescinded at a hearing at Croke Park on Wednesday night.

O’Neill will miss Armagh’s last round robin game against Galway in Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday and his absence will be a big blow to the side which has been struggling of late.

O’Neill was sent off just before half-time against Tyrone, who went on to win the match by 0-13 to 0-11.

Armagh had been hopeful that the Central Hearings Committee might come down on their side but it was not to be.

The absence of O’Neill is the latest blow to an Armagh side that have been forced to ship their share of setbacks of late.

O’Neill has been instrumental in getting scores for the team and has been giving firm leadership in his role as joint skipper in tandem with Aidan Nugent.

Manager Kieran McGeeney is now left with a selection headache for Sunday’s game against a Galway side to whom they fell in last year’s All-Ireland quarter final after a penalty shoot-out.