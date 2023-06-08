Armagh’s request to stage All-Ireland SFC qualifier with Galway in Croke Park denied

A request by Armagh to refix their final All-Ireland SFC series group game with Galway for Croke Park has been turned down.

Earlier this week, the game was fixed for Páirc Séan MacDiarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday June 18 at 4pm and will remain there.

Armagh sent a formal request to the Central Competition Controls Committee earlier today, stating that it had the support of Galway. They believe that the Carrick-on-Shannon venue will not have sufficient capacity to meet demand.

When the teams met in last year's All-Ireland quarter-final, there was 71,353 in attendance as part of a double-header with Kerry and Mayo.

But the CCCC are more reluctant than in the past to fix qualifier games in Croke Park, mindful of the attendance at last year's double-header between Clare and Roscommon and Mayo and Kildare.

Recent attendances at second round group games are also a factor with under 10,000 in Healy Park for Saturday's night game between Tyrone and Armagh and under 4,000 Galway's visit to Mullingar to play Westmeath.

The capacity for Páirc Séan MacDiarmada is expected to be around 10,500.

Kingspan Breffni Park was an original consideration for this fixture but agreement wasn't reached on that.