Armagh without star man Rian O’Neill for Ulster opener against Antrim

Donnchadh Boyle Twitter Email

Armagh will be without star man Rian O’Neill for their Ulster championship opener against Antrim tomorrow night in the Athletic Grounds.

The Crossmaglen man has struggled with injury of late and did not play as Armagh lost to Tyrone on the final day of the league season, a result that saw Kieran McGeeney’s men slip out of the top tier.

