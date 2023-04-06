Armagh without star man Rian O’Neill for Ulster opener against Antrim

Armagh will be without star man Rian O’Neill for their Ulster championship opener against Antrim tomorrow night in the Athletic Grounds.
The Crossmaglen man has struggled with injury of late and did not play as Armagh lost to Tyrone on the final day of the league season, a result that saw Kieran McGeeney’s men slip out of the top tier.
Another regular, Jarly Og Burns, isn’t named to start but takes his place on the bench with Rory Grugan leading the attack from centre forward where he is flanked by Stefan Campbell and Jason Duffy. Greg McCabe anchors Armagh’s defence from centre back as they face an Antrim side who maintained their division three status.
Elsewhere, Steven O’Brien has been named to start for Tipperary in their Munster SFC clash with Waterford to Semple Stadium on Sunday.
O’Brien captains Tipp in the absence of the injured Conor Sweeney and is named in the full forward line as the Premier look to bounce back from a torrid league campaign that saw them take just one draw from seven matches.
Kerry native Teddy Doyle starts at centre forward while Upperchurch Drombane’s Keith Ryan makes his championship debut with the winners facing the Kingdom in the Munster semi-final.
Armagh (Ulster SFC v Antrim): E Rafferty; J Morgan, A McKay, A Forker; C Mackin, G McCabe, B McCambridge; B Crealey, S McPartlan; S Campbell, R Grugan, J Duffy; J Hall, C Turbitt, T Kelly.
Tipperary (Munster SFC v Waterford): M O’Reilly; S O’Connell, J Feehan, C O’Shaughnessy; K Fahey, C Kennedy, K Ryan; P Feehan, J Kennedy; E Moloney, T Doyle, M O’Shea; S O’Brien, S Quirke, S O’Connor.