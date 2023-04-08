Armagh sweep past Antrim in Ulster SFC preliminary round tie

Armagh 0-20 Antrim 1-8

Barry McCambridge of Armagh in action against Peter Healy of Antrim during the Ulster SFC preliminary round match at Box-It Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

John Campbell

Armagh recovered from their disappointing finish to the league to sweep past Antrim in the preliminary round of the Ulster Senior Football championship at the Athletic Grounds with consummate ease.