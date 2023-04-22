Armagh survive Cavan comeback to book place in Ulster SFC semi-finals

Armagh survived a second-half comeback by Cavan in this tingling Ulster Championship quarter-final at Kingspan Breffni before securing their place in the provincial football championship semi-finals.

The Orchard county appeared to hold the aces after the first-half but Cavan’s tenacity and courage surfaced in abundance after the break to the extent that their opponents were forced to cling on to eventually come out on top.

Armagh, though, were very much the dominant force for the greater part of the first-half driving forward relentlessly and forcing their hosts onto the back foot.

And if Armagh as a team flourished, then it was Conor Turbitt who stamped his authority on the proceedings in no uncertain manner.

Turbitt made himself available at every opportunity, disrupting the Cavan defence. Within the first four minutes he landed two points and brought his tally to five before the first quarter was out.

Cavan in contrast were restricted to occasional raids and although Cian Madden and Oisín Brady pirated points in the 11th and 12th minutes, this failed to loosen Armagh’s stranglehold on the proceedings.

And after Paddy Lynch had reduced the deficit to 0-6 to 0-3, Armagh quickened the pace again and within a blistering three-minute spell Shane McPartlan, Rory Grugan and the imperious Turbitt snapped up further orchard county points.

And the team’s dominance was cemented when a free-flowing movement involving five players saw Ben Crealey touch home a goal in the 34th minute. Conor Brady and Conor Madden responded with Cavan points but their side were in arrears by 1-10 to 0-6 at the interval.

It was a rather different side that took the field for the second half. Resilient and spirited, they took the game to their opponents and created a myriad of scoring chances.

But their ability to convert these opportunities was to ultimately prove their downfall.

Despite conceding ground, Armagh still managed to land points through Turbitt (2), Greg McCabe and Conor O’Neill that saw them put a little extra daylight between the sides.

Yet had it not been for a dramatic goal-line save by Rian O’Neill in the closing moments Armagh might have suffered an even greater fright.

As it was they held their shape and the nerve until the final whistle although Cavan never gave up battling and indeed showed huge spirit in the closing phase of the game.

Scorers - Cavan: P Lynch 0-4 (2f), G McKiernan 0-3 (1f), C Madden 0-2, R Galligan (f), Conor Brady, O Brady 0-1 each. Armagh: C Turbitt 0-7 (3f), B Crealey 1-0, R Grugan 0-2 (1f), E Rafferty (‘45’), G McCabe, S McPartlan, J Hall, A Murnin 0-1 each.

Cavan: R Galligan; K Clarke, P Faulkner, J Mcloughlin; C Brady, O Kiernan, G Smith; G McKiernan, J Smith; Conor Brady, D McVeety, J McCabe; C Madden, P Lynch, O Brady. Subs: N Carolan for McLoughlin (27), T Madden for J McCabe (half-time), Conor Madden for O Kiernan (58), C Moynagh for J Smith (64), B Boylan for Ciaran Brady (67).

Armagh: E Rafferty; C O’Neill, A McKay, A Forker; G McCabe, C Mackin, J Og Burns; B Crealey, S McPartlan; S Campbell, J Hall, J Duffy; R Grugan, A Murnin, C Turbitt. Subs: R O’Neill for Hall (43), A Nugent for Murnin (54), S Sheridan for Crealey (58), C Cumiskey for Duggy (65), C Higgins for McPartlan (69).

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down).