Armagh survive Cavan comeback to book place in Ulster SFC semi-finals

Armagh 1-14 Cavan 0-12

22 April 2023; Andrew Murnin of Armagh in action against Padraig Faulkner of Cavan during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship quarter-final match between Cavan and Armagh at Kingspan Breffni in Cavan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Armagh survived a second-half comeback by Cavan in this tingling Ulster Championship quarter-final at Kingspan Breffni before securing their place in the provincial football championship semi-finals.

The Orchard county appeared to hold the aces after the first-half but Cavan’s tenacity and courage surfaced in abundance after the break to the extent that their opponents were forced to cling on to eventually come out on top.

