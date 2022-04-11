| 10.7°C Dublin

Armagh star Rian O’Neill cleared to face Donegal in Ulster championship after ban is overturned

Rian O'Neill will be available to play against Donegal in the championship. Image credit: Sportsfile. Expand

Armagh's Rian O'Neill has had his one-match ban overturned and has been cleared to play against Donegal in next week's Ulster quarter-final in Ballybofey.

O'Neill's proposed suspension came after a Central Competition Controls Committee investigation into a melee that developed at the end of their game with Donegal in Letterkenny in the last round of the league last month.

Five players were identified in referee Paddy Neilan's match report and hit with proposed one-match bans, taking them out of their Ulster Championship rematch.

O'Neill had a hearing tonight but was able to provide an account that convinced the committee that the charge did not stand up.

O'Neill's colleagues Stefan Campbell, Ciaran Mackin and fellow joint-captain Aidan Nugent also had scheduled hearings tonight while Donegal pair Odhran McFadden Ferry and Neil McGee accepted their suspensions keeping them out of next week's match.

