Armagh senior footballers suspend training after a number of players test positive for Covid-19

The Armagh senior football squad has suspended training following confirmation that a number of their players have tested positive for Covid-19.

There has been a spike in the number of confirmed cases of the virus throughout Northern Ireland over the last ten days. The executive announced new lockdown measures yesterday.

In a statement Armagh GAA said. “Following a recent outbreak in a local club, Armagh Senior Football team has a number of confirmed positive results for COVID-19. We are strictly following the GAA and public health advice and as a precautionary measure we have postponed collective training.

“These are difficult times for our communities and Armagh GAA urges all members to follow the public health guidelines.”

Armagh is the second inter-county squad to be hit by an outbreak of Covid-19. Donegal was forced to cancel training two weeks ago after a player tested positive.

Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh squad are chasing promotion from Division 2 of the Allianz League. They are due back in action on Saturday, October 17, with a home game against Roscommon.

Meanwhile, a limited number of spectators will be allowed attend Sunday’s Derry county final between Magherafelt and Slaughtneil which has been moved from Celtic Park to Bellaghy.

However, the Derry Intermediate championship final which takes place earlier in the day at the same venue will be played behind closed doors.

Online Editors