Armagh preserve Division One status as Roscommon go down in relegation playoff

Armagh had too much for Roscommon in their relegation playoff. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Armagh were full value in renewing their Division One ticket for next season at home in the Athletic Grounds.

A sleepy opening quarter notwithstanding, Kieran McGeeney’s side ably held off Roscommon to win by a convincing nine points in the finish.

Oisín O’Neill’s goal after a half hour of football provided the highlight of a devastating second quarter where the hosts outscored Anthony Cunningham’s men 1-5 to 0-2 after the opening water break.

The major came directly after his brother Rían had just given Armagh the lead for the first time in the crunch relegation game.

The resultant Colm Lavin kick out to Richard Hughes was turned over and the ball was worked to O’Neill at the back post and after that, the hosts never looked back.

Roscommon romped to an early 0-5 to 0-1 lead after 13 minutes and the seasoned side looked the more likely to continue their stay at the top table with Tadhg O’Rourke dominating the middle sector.

Conor Cox and both Murtagh brothers profited the most in this period, clipping over a fine brace a piece but despite the deficit, Armagh were no doubt happy with the area where Roscommon were shooting from.

After sizing up their opponents, Armagh readjusted in the second quarter and Roscommon’s accuracy waned. Two dropped shots and two balls that ran over the end line in particular, had a really deflating effect on the visitors' belief.

Coming out of the water break, Armagh, roared on by their home support, used that vocal advantage by pressing Lavin’s kick outs and lifting their intensity overall.

Jemar Hall, in particular, upped his game, the wing forward finding the range three times to round off the half 1-7 to 0-7 in his side's favour, a seven-point second quarter turnaround, with more to come.

Andrew Murnin, who impressed in his first start of the season, claimed an excellent mark at full forward right from the throw-in and settled Armagh right away for a controlled second-half performance.

With the lead and a stubborn defensive shape, Rían O’Neill played to the gallery with some wonderful frees. His point from play really added to his growing reputation by finishing for a point whilst spinning out of the tackle.

In contrast, Roscommon were unable or unwilling to break down the Armagh defence bar three Conor Cox efforts. Rory Grugan cancelled those out with three points himself before Niall Grimley brought the disappointing contest to a close, with a barnstorming effort from distance.

SCORERS— Armagh: R O’Neill 0-5, (2f,1m), O O’Neill 1-1, Jemar Hall (1m) and Rory Grugan (2f) 0-3 each, Andrew Murnin 0-2 (1m), Stefan Campbell, Niall Grimley and Greg McCabe 0-1 each Roscommon: C Cox 0-5 (2f, 1m), C Murtagh 0-3,(1f,1m) Diarmuid Murtagh 0-2, Niall Daly 0-1.

ARMAGH: B Hughes 7; R Finn 7, G McCabe 7, A McKay 7; A Forker 7, C Mackin 8, C O’Hanlon 8; N Grimley 8, O O’Neill 8; J Hall 9, R O’Neill 8, T Kelly 6; R Grugan 6, A Murnin 7, S Campbell 6. Subs: C Turbitt 6 for Murnin (41) J Óg Burns 6 for Kelly (41), C O’Neill 6 for Hall (49), R Kennedy 6 for Forker (58), B Donaghy 6 for O’Hanlon (66), J Morgan 6 for McKay (68).

ROSCOMMON: C Lavin 6; C Daly 6, R Hughes 5, D Murray 6, B Stack 7, R Daly 6, C Hussey 7; E Smith 6, T O’Rourke 7; N Kilroy 6, C Murtagh 7, S Killoran 7; D Murtagh 8, D Smith 7, C Cox 8. Subs: N Daly 6 for Hughes (32), E Nolan 6 for E Smith (ht), F Lennon 8 for R Daly (ht), C Cregg 6 for Kilroy (44), C Devaney 8 for Killoran (44), C Lennon 6 for D Murtagh (55) C McKeon 6 for D Smith (55) H Darcy 6 for Devaney Blood (64-67).

REFEREE: S Hurson (Meath)