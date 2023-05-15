Armagh pay the penalty once again as Odhran Lynch heroics save Derry

Derry 1-15 Armagh 0-18 (Derry win 3-1 on penalties AET)

IT had not, Conor Glass suggested, been Odhran Lynch’s best afternoon as Derry goalkeeper prior to the penalty shoot-out that decided this Ulster football final in Clones.

Generally Lynch had been relatively composed in the traditional environs of where a goalkeeper operates, but perhaps the ever frank Glass had some of his colleague’s outfield interventions in mind when reflecting on the drama that led Derry’s second successful defence of an Ulster title, matching the achievements of the 1975-’76 teams.

But when Lynch was needed most in the penalty shoot out that followed the extra-time stalemate, he stepped up spectacularly, saving from Rian O’Neill, Aidan Nugent and his opposite number Ethan Rafferty for a 3-1 win. Only Armagh substitute Calum Cumiskey beat him.

Rafferty saved one of Derry’s quartet, their second from Paul Cassidy, but could not prevent Shane McGuigan, Glass and substitute Ciarán McFaul as they lost out in a second shoot-out of this nature, after their 4-2 reversal to Galway in last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final. With their talisman O’Neill being denied by Lynch from the first kick, it always felt like Armagh were chasing after that, even if Rafferty’s save from Cassidy offered respite,

Thus Lynch was Derry’s hero, earning rich praise from Glass. “That shows the mental strength he has, he can brush off mistakes. Some of those saves were Premier League standard so I’d imagine he’ll be getting a call very soon,” he laughed.

The game was played against the backdrop of domestic abuse allegations against their manager Rory Gallagher by his former wife Nicola that emanated during the week.

Gallagher described the allegations as “very serious” allegations in a statement on Thursday, insisting they “have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities”.

He made the decision to step aside the following day and with his absence from the sideline some of the potential tension that the occasion might otherwise have had with his presence on the sideline was removed.

The potential impact the week would have on Derry was much speculated upon and there were times when they surely lacked the spark and penetration of their previous championship games.

The question of Gallagher’s absence and how it affected the players was put to Ciarán Meenagh, their interim manager who chose not to wear a distinctive ‘bainisteoir’ bib, afterwards.

“I think the manner of the performance speaks for itself,” he said. “I have a motto in life, no fuss, take it as it comes, you take things in your stride and get on with it. That’s the way that I treated today, the players are the same.

“They are a mature group, there are very little egos in there or egos in our management team. They don’t exist I would like to think, so I think the performance spoke for itself.”

It was vague, just as winning captain Conor Glass had been in thanking the management collectively, rather than individually, afterwards during his acceptance speech.

They had got the job done, rescuing a difficult situation at the end of a dramatic period of extra-time when they fell two points behind, 0-17 to 1-12, but scored the next three points to lead before Rian O’Neill tapped over an equalising free after Stefan Campbell was fouled by Lachlann Murray to force the penalties.

Murray looked like he would be the matchwinner at the other end just seconds earlier when he fisted over to finish a great Derry move involving all their big hitters, Rogers, Glass, McGuigan and Ethan Doherty.

That quartet, allied to Lynch in the shoot-out, really carried them during those difficult spells that Armagh consistently created for them, McGuigan especially.

He was immense, scoring seven points including four from play and for three of Derry’s four converted frees he was fouled, two of which he scored himself.

In those last passages of play he was exceptional, landing an equalising point from 45 metres and then winning the kick-out that led to the Murray score.

Glass stood up too, also winning a kick-out with a superb catch in those closing moments to break Armagh momentum while Rogers provided some of the early momentum, scoring 1-2 in the first half.

He punched the goal after nine minutes, tracking the flight of a Paul Cassidy point attempt that had too much elevation with enough conviction to beat Aidan Forker with Rafferty off his line.

But it was an exercise in containment for much of the first half, typified by the opening passage of play that ran for three-and-a-half minutes, only breaking briefly for a Derry sideline, before McGuigan put the champions in front.

Armagh did squeeze the Derry kick-out near the end of the half that yielded two points, leaving them just one point down at the interval, 1-5 to 0-7.

The second half was just as cagey as the first, illustrated by a scoring sequence that saw Derry lead by two points five times but Armagh brought them back to a point each time.

Rafferty had a much bigger influence joining the play in that second half and his 54th minute point from 45 metres brought it back to 1-9 to 0-11.

Armagh pressed hard at the end of normal time and when Rogers was black carded for dragging down Jarlath Óg Burns, O’Neill converted the free for parity for the first time since the seventh minute.

They had a chance to win it after that when O’Neill won the kick-out and Rory Grugan engineered a mark which he left short, allowing Lynch to clear his lines, though under some pressure.

Rogers had to sit out the first nine minute of extra-time because of the black card but Armagh only scored once through substitute Ross McQuillan. In the second period they looked to make the decisive surge when they twice went two points clear as Derry, who used just 18 players despite making seven substitutions, appeared to be flagging.

But from somewhere they summoned reserves to go again and that last spell to produce those three points, under the pressure of the day and the week really, was the mark of a really good team.

For Armagh, back in an Ulster final for the first time in 15 years, this will feel like a missed opportunity.

Their manager Kieran McGeeney could apportion no blame for the penalties, remarking that they were great saves, not poor shots.

“Penalties are a funny thing, it’s not like a skillset, it’s a pressure thing being able to deal with that. In fairness to the (Derry) keeper, the three penalties that he saved were good penalties, round the corner. They were good saves, they weren’t bad penalties.”

​Rafferty’s inter-county background had, until recent years been as an outfield player so the mechanics of shotstopping would not come as easy to him. But that’s the trade off McGeeney and Armagh are prepared for.

“He has done goalkeeping when he was young, he might not have the experience behind him but then we get a lot of pluses out of him during game time,” said McGeeney referencing his contribution to general play.

“The football spoke for itself, it was a fantastic game of football by both teams. It’s probably one of the few provincial games left that showed something. I think we’re one of the top teams out there that just make small mistakes. We didn’t play to our potential but then Derry might feel the same. We have something in us. We just need a wee spark to get it going.”

Scorers – Derry: S McGuigan 0-7 (3fs), B Rogers 1-2, N Toner 0-2 (2fs), C Glass, G McKinless, N Loughlin, L Murray all 0-1 each. Armagh: R O’Neill 0-6 (3fs 1 ‘45’), R Grugan (2fs), J Óg Burns (1m), E Rafferty, S Campbell 0-2 each, R McQuillan, Ciaran Mackin C O’Neill, G McCabe (m) all 0-1 each

Derry – O Lynch 8; C McKaigue 7, E McEvoy 7, C McCluskey 7; P McGrogan 6, G McKinless 8, C Doherty 6; C Glass 8, B Rogers 8; N Toner 6, Paul Cassidy 5, E Doherty 7; B Heron 5, S McGuigan 9, N Loughlin 6. Subs: C McFaul 6 for Heron (47), L Murray 6 for Loughlin (60), Pádraig Cassidy 5 for C Doherty (64), B Heron for Murray (e-t), C Doherty for Padraig Cassidy (e-t), L Murray for Heron (83), N Loughlin for McGrogan (83).

Armagh – E Rafferty 8; J Morgan 6, B McCambridge 7, A Forker 6; C O’Neill 7, G McCabe 7, J Óg Burns 8; Ciaran Mackin 7, S McPartlan 5; A McKay 6, R Grugan 6, J Duffy 5; C Turbitt 6, R O’Neill 8, A Murnin 5. Subs: S Campbell 8 for Grugan (45), A Nugent 5 for McPartlan (45), R McQuillan 7 for McCambridge (59), O Conaty 7 for Murnin (64), R Grugan for Duffy (70+1), C Cummiskey 6 for Forker (e-t), Connaire Mackin for Ciaran Mackin (77)

Ref – D Gough (Meath)