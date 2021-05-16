Armagh make winning start to life in Division One as McGeeney's men pull away from Monaghan

ARMAGH’s picked up a win in their first match back in Division 1 after a decade away.

An important one too, given their next two fixtures against Tyrone and Donegal are unlikely to yield anything easy.

They worked hard for their win today but deserved it, demonstrating cool heads and an adherence to their game plan under pressure late on.

Armagh started with ravenous energy.

An early floated ball towards the Monaghan goal resulted in a penalty after Jarly Óg Burns was fouled.

Stefan Campbell, who gave Armagh a solid ball-winning outlet all day, tucked away the kick.

From the Monaghan kick-out, four Armagh defenders swarmed Kieran Duffy and forced him into over-carrying, conceding a simple free to make it 1-1 to no score after three minutes – a dream start to life in Division 1 for Kieran McGeeney’s team.

They stretched that lead out to 1-3 to 0-0 but slowly, Monaghan established themselves on the match.

Rory Beggan kicked a free to get them off the mark after a scoreless opening 10 minutes. Soon after, Seán Jones scored the goal that dragged Monaghan back into it.

Andrew Woods did well to keep the ball alive on the end line under pressure and better again to turn and square the ball to Jones, who applied the finish from straight in front of Blaine Hughes’s goal.

Armagh played the better football in the first half.

Aidan Forker ambled up to kick two points from play.

Their entire middle eight worked furiously. And they tried to break quickly whenever they turned Monaghan over.

But they struggled to work a shooting chance whenever Monaghan had time to retreat and reorganise.

At half-time, Monaghan brought on Conor McManus and Darren Hughes, but it was Aaron Mulligan who stood out for them.

He confidently kicked one point from an improbable distance right on the sideline and another off his right foot from the ’45, off balance.

The first 12 scores of the second half were shared. Armagh nosed ahead by a point only for Monaghan to equalise each time.

That was until the 53rd minute, when Rian O’Neill, Conor Turbitt and then Rory Grugan gave Armagh a decent advantage.

They were helped by Monaghan’s poor use of the ball thereafter, kicking just one point and nine wides in the second half.

SCORERS – Armagh: R Grugan 0-6 (3f), S Campbell 1-1 (1-0 pen), A Forker, R O’Neill (1 ’45) 0-3 each, C Turbitt 0-2, O ‘Neill 0-1. Monaghan: A Mulligan 0-5 (3f), S Jones 1-0, S O’Hanlon, M Bannigan (0-1f), C McManus (1f, 1m) o-2 each, R Beggan 0-1 (f).

ARMAGH: B Hughes; J Morgan, A McKay, C Mackin; A Forker, C O’Hanlon, R Kennedy; N Grimley, R O’Neill; J Hall, J Óg Burns, G McCabe; R Grugan, S Campbell, O O’Neill. Subs: C Turbitt for Burns (h-t), R McQuillan for McCabe (h-t), J Duffy for Forker (58 inj), P Hughes for O’Hanlon (64), T Kelly for Hall (69)

MONAGHAN: R Beggan; R Wylie, C Boyle, K Duffy; R McAnespie, D Ward, K O’Connell; K Kearns, K Lavelle; S O’Hanlon, A Mulligan, M Bannigan; C McCarthy, A Woods, S Jones. Subs: D Hughes for Kearns (h-t), C McManus for McCarthy (h-t), K Hughes for Jones (46), F Kelly for Lavelle (58), K McMenamin for Boyle (69), B McBennett for Bannigan (69)

REF: C Brannagan (Down)