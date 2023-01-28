Armagh maintain unbeaten NHL Division One record against Monaghan

Shane Carey of Monaghan is tackled by Ross Finn of Armagh during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match at St Mary's Park in Castleblayney, Monaghan. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Armagh kept their record of not losing to next door neighbours Monaghan since returning to Division 1 of the Allianz League in 2020 in Castleblaney.

They beat them in 2020, drew with them last season and though this was Monaghan’s first opportunity to play Armagh on home soil in that time frame they failed to turn the tables.

The loss of two home points was not the kind of start new Monaghan boss Vinny Corey would have wished for and the challenge keep coming as next weekend they face a long trip south for a clash against All-Ireland champions Kerry.

After a slow start a fortunate goal after a mistake from Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan brought Armagh back into the game. Level at the break they hit six points on the spin at the start of the second half.

But a penalty goal from Conor McCarthy served as a lifeline for Monaghan who brought the deficit back to a point before two points from Stefan Campbell in the dying minutes ensured that Kieran McGeeney’s eighth season in charge began on a winning note.

Monaghan suffered an early blow when Jack McCarron appeared to damage his hamstring in the opening seconds. He tried to continue but was forced to retire after four minutes which robbed the home side of their most prolific forward.

But they made light of the loss and their running game repeatedly exposed gaps in the heart of the Armagh defence. They were 4-1 up after 18 minutes though Rory Beggan rescued them with a point-blank save from Andrew Murnin in the ninth minute.

It was 5-2 in favour of the home side with nine minutes left in the half but then the game turned in an instant.

Tiernan Kelly intercepted a short kick-out from Rory Beggan and though the Monaghan keeper made a despairing dash back to his line and got his foot to Kelly’s lob the shot had enough momentum to carry it over the line.

Monaghan didn’t panic though and outscored the visitors 2-1 for the remainder of the half to leave the sides deadlocked 0-7 to 1-4 at the break.

Armagh’s profligacy was the most noteworthy feature of the half – they converted just five of the 16 chances they created whereas Monaghan scored seven of their ten first half chances.

Armagh’s finishing improved dramatically at the start of the second half as they reeled off six points on the spin with the pick of the bunch a spectacular long-range effort from an increasingly influential Rian O’Neill and interestingly three of the points came from marks.

Armagh’s press on Beggan’s kick-out was yielding a huge dividend – the pressure on the Monaghan keeper was underlined when he was booked for delaying a kick-out.

Monaghan’s Joel Wilson missed a kickable mark as their scoring rate fell dramatically but it took them 16 minutes to register their first score of the second half – a pointed free from Conor McCarthy.

Moments later came a seminal moment when a swift Monaghan attack caught the Armagh defence out of position and goalkeeper Ethan Rafterty pulled down Conor McCarthy. The referee pointed to the penalty spot and McCarthy sent Raftery the wrong way to cut the deficit to two points.

But they subsequently missed chances before Stephen O’Hanlon made it a one point game in the 61st minute. Armagh replied with a pointed free from Rian O’Neill – their first score in 18 minutes.

Down the final straight Michael Bannigan’s third point of the night left it a one-point game again and as the excitement mounted Stefan Campbell’s underlined the experience with two excellent points to ease the fraying nerves of the Armagh fans.

Shane Carey and Michael Bannigan had late points for Monaghan but substitute Ross McQuillan had a fisted effort for the visitors who deservingly held out despite their wobble in the final quarter.

Scorers – Monaghan: C McCarthy 1-2 (1-0 pen, 2f) M Brannigan 0-4 (1f), S O’Hanlon 0-2, D Ward, R Beggan (1f),S Jones, S Carey 0-1 each. Armagh: R O’Neill 0-4 (1m, 1f), T Kelly 1-0, A Nugent, A Murnin (1m), S Campbell 0-2 each. E Raftery, R Grugan (1f), S Sheridan (1m), R McQuillan 0-1 each.

Monaghan: R Beggan; K Duffy, T McPhilips, R Wylie; K Loughran, C Boyle, D Ward; K Lavelle, C Lennon; S O’Hanlon, M Bannigan, J Wilson; C McCarthy, J McCarron, S Carey. Subs: S Jones for McCarron 4; K O’Connell for C Lennon ht; K Gallagher for Wilson 52; S Slevin for Loughran 70 +1.

Armagh: E Raftery; A McKay, A Forker, R Finn; C O’Neill, B McCambridge, J Og Burns; S Sheridan, S Campbell; J Hall, R Grugan, T Kelly; R O’Neill, A Murnin, A Nugent. Subs: J Duffy for Hall ht; N Grimley for Sheridan 59; R McQuillan for Murnin 64.

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone).