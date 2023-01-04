Armagh lay down marker against Antrim

Armagh made a winning start to 2023 as they scored a facile 12-point victory over Antrim in the Athletic Grounds.

Odhran Eastwood scored a brace of goals for the Saffrons in the second half, but the Orchard County barely moved out of second gear with Man-of-the-Match Conor Turbitt and substitute Joe Sheridan scoring their goals either side of half-time.

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney named a strong team for last night’s Dr McKenna Cup opener.

Seven of the starting team featured in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final loss to Galway last summer including joint-captain Aidan Nugent, Ethan Rafferty, Jarly Óg Burns and Aidan Forker.

Tiernan Kelly also returned to the fold after serving his six-month ban while Madden’s Niall Grimley also returned following a serious neck injury.

New Antrim boss Andy McEntee handed debuts to defenders Cathal Hynds, Pádraig Mervyn, Joe Finnegan, and midfielder Oisin Lenehan while Colum Duffin and Jack Dowling were recalled after a couple of seasons away from the squad.

However, the Saffrons were soon struggling to compete with the sheer power and intensity of a seasoned Division One outfit.

Armagh hit 1-2 within the opening six minutes with Conor Turbitt finishing past Michael Byrne after Kelly and Shane McPartland had registered points for the hosts.

Duffin scored a mark for the Saffrons, but they’d have to wait another 10 minutes before landing their second point via a free from Dominic McEnhill.

In the meantime, Armagh kicked points for fun and their entire starting forward unit had hit the target by half-time as Niall McConville converted a mark while Nugent scored three frees in the first half.

Ryan Murray and Dominic McEnhill landed frees to move Antrim to four points towards the end of a dismal first half for McEntee’s men with the Saffron boss making a hat-trick of changes before the break.

That move was bettered by McGeeney, who made a staggering 12 changes at the break and, by the end of the game, all bar the injured Andrew Murnin had been sprung from the bench.

A number of players made impressive cameos including goal-scorer Sheridan, who also scored a fine point from play while Crossmaglen’s Cian McConville landed three points before pulling up injured.

However, Eastwood’s two-goal salvo meant he finished as the game’s leading player while the lively McEnhill hit four frees and a mark.

Positives were few and far between for McEntee and he’ll be hoping his men can be more competitive against Division Three rivals Cavan on Sunday at Portglenone while the Orchard County travel to Breffni Park next Wednesday hoping to seal a place in the semi-finals.

Scorers: Armagh – C O’Neill (0-1), B McCambridge (0-1), E Woods (0-1), A Nugent (0-3, 0-2fs), T Kelly (0-1); C Turbitt (1-2, 0-1m), N McConville (0-2, 0-1m), S McPartland (0-1), S Campbell (0-1), J Kieran (0-1), N Smyth (0-1), J Sheridan (1-1), J Hall (0-1), Cian McConville (0-3).

Antrim: D McAleese (0-1), C Duffin (0-1m), R Murray (0-1, f), D McEnhill (0-5, 0-4fs, 0-1m), O Eastwood (2-0).