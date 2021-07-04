Armagh hit goal standard in second half to see off Antrim threat

Stefan Campbell of Armagh is tackled by Marc Jordan of Antrim during the Ulster SFC quarter-final at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Three second half goals saw Armagh eventually burn off the challenge of Antrim to book a place in the Ulster SFC semi-final.

The scoreline shows that the home side ran out handsome winners but doesn’t do justice to a strong Antrim showing for up to the 45 minute mark, from which point Armagh scorched off into the distance.

Rian O’Neill’s 45th minute penalty, which came after a short kick out went wrong for Antrim, put six points between the sides and for the first time in the game, some real day light between the sides.

Conor Turbitt and Tiernan Kelly would add the remaining goals as Antrim finished the game with 14 men after Mark Sweeney was sent off on a black card late in the game.

There was little sign of a 13-point win early on in a competitive first half. Rian O’Neill opened the scoring from a free after just a minute but there was no sense that Enda McGinley’s side were overawed by their Division 1 opponents and they settled well into the game.

The visitors' first score came from a Ryan Murray free but only after a period of more than three minutes where they patiently kept possession and recycled it until they tempted an Armagh into a foul.

And even when Rory Grugan hit the net on 11 minutes after a slick Armagh move, they kept their composure. At the water break, they trailed by two with former AFL man Niall McKeever steering over the pick of their scores.

Armagh, who have Kieran Donaghy in their back room team, weren’t shy about going direct to their full forward line but Antrim defended resolutely and at times were thankful for the home side’s wastefulness.

Grugan steered a goal chance wide and Armagh followed that up with two more miscued point attempts inside two minutes. In response, Antrim swept down the field in a brilliant move but Blaine Hughes made a smart stop from Ruairi McCann.

Rian O’Neill added his third free before the excellent Patrick McBride split the posts from a tight angle to keep the underdogs very much in touch (1-6 to 0-7) at the break.

O’Neill’s penalty would break Antrim’s spirit and Armagh tacked on the scores to set up a semi final clash with Monaghan.

Scorers – Armagh: R O’Neill 1-5 (1-0 pen 5f), R Grugan 1-2, C Turbitt 1-1, T Kelly 1-0, J Og Burns 0-2, C Mackin, G McCabe, C O’Hanlon, O O’Neill, P Burns (1m) 0-1 each. Antrim: R Murray 0-3 (2f), P McBride, R McCann (2f), C Murray (1f), D McAleese 0-2 each, N McKeever, O Eastwood, C Small 0-1.

Armagh: B Hughes; J Morgan, C Mackin, R Finn; G McCabe, C O’Hanlon, A McKay; N Grimley, O O’Neill; J Hall, R O’Neill, J Og Burns; R Grugan, A Murnin, S Campbell SUBS: C Turbitt for Murnin (HT), T Kelly for Campbell (45), C O’Neill for Grimley (48), P Burns for McKay (58), B Donaghy for McCabe.

Antrim: L Mulholland; E McCabe, R Johnston, P Healy; M Jordan, J Laverty, D McAleese; C Stewart, N McKeever; R Murray, M McCann, P McBride; O Eastwood, R McCann, C Murray SUBS: T McCann for Murray (45), C Small for McBride, M Sweeney for Stewart (both 55), K Small for Eastwood (60), E Walsh for Jordan (70).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).