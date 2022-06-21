Armagh goalkeeper set for busy few weeks after claiming Ulster road bowls title ahead of quarter-final clash

Dual stars within the GAA are known for mixing the big ball with the small ball, but Armagh goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty has taken it to another level after being crowned Ulster Intermediate Road Bowls champion last Saturday.

Rafferty has been a revelation between the posts for the Orchard men this season but he took some time out from their All-Ireland SFC quarter-final preparations to see to his other major sporting passion.

The Grange clubman, who played as a forward before rupturing his cruciate knee ligament last season, has been one of the stars as Kieran McGeeney's men marched to the last eight through the back door with victories over Tyrone and Donegal and he could have a busy few weeks ahead.

After defeating Tyrone’s Shaun Donnelly by two shots in Eglish last weekend while securing a course record, Rafferty's attentions will now turn to Galway on Sunday in Croke Park but he could be juggling commitments again in a few weeks.

Having already progressed to next month’s All-Ireland Intermediate Bowls final in Ballincurrig, Cork, Raffery could be a very busy man that weekend.

Should McGeeney's men take care of Pádraic Joyce’s Galway and book their All-Ireland semi-final place, that would see them back in Croke Park on Saturday July 9 with the bowls 24 hours later in Cork, although he is unlikely to complain.

Rafferty isn’t the only Armagh star with an accomplished road bowling career either as Armagh ladies' football captain Kelly Mallon is the most decorated female thrower in the sport with nine All-Ireland crowns.