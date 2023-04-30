Armagh find their goal touch to beat Down and book Ulster final date

Armagh 4-10 Down 0-12

Coming into this championship season, Armagh hadn’t won back-to-back games in Ulster since they claimed their last provincial title in 2008 but they have now won three on the spin to secure a final clash with Derry.

They had plenty in hand here against Down to follow their impressive wins over Antrim and Cavan. This wasn’t a classic by any sense in front of 22,520 in Clones but Armagh left no doubt.

The game ended as a contest when Armagh grabbed their third goal 12 minutes into the second half. Ciaran Mackin looked to get the last touch as, not for the first time in the game, a high dropping ball caused havoc for Down. From there, Armagh poured on the misery with Rian O’Neill adding a fourth goal. Down’s shooting went awry. They have made progress under Conor Laverty but this was a lesson hard learned.

Armagh would have the better of the early exchanges and open up a 0-3 to 0-1 lead through Aidan Forker, Jason Duffy and a Rory Grugan free. Down had actually opened the scoring with Pat Havern on placed ball duty but for much of the first half they struggled in front of goal. They’d amass five first half wides, see two more efforts drop into Ethan Rafferty’s hands and not register a score from play until the 31st minute.

By that stage, Armagh had struck for two goals which came in a three-minute period. The Orchard men had already hit the bar through Jason Duffy when Andrew Murnin got on the end of a dropping Shane McPartlan delivery to bat to the net.

If Armagh midfielder McPartlan was attempting to score a point in that instance then there was no doubt as to his next involvement. Down responded to that goal with another Havern free but McPartlan saw the Down defence open up. He powered through a couple of tackles before lashing a left footed effort to the net to put his side 2-3 to 0-3 up on 26 minutes.

Down were wobbling but responded well and registered their first from play through Ryan Johnston effort. Conor Laverty’s men kicked three of the last four points of the half to go in trailing by 2-4 to 0-6 at the interval.

Down needed the fast start to the second half but Armagh grabbed the first two points before Mackin’s goal put them nine up and in the Ulster final on May 14. Down head for the Tailteann Cup.

SCORERS

Armagh:A Murnin 1-1, R O’Neill, S McPartlan, C Mackin 1-0 each, J Duffy 0-2, R Grugan (f) C Cummiskey, C O’Neill, A Forker, A Nugent, J Hall, S Campbell 0-1.

Down:P Havern 0-6 (5f), R McEvoy 0-2 (2f), A Gilmore, R Johnston, L Kerr, P Branagan 0-1 each

TEAMS

Armagh:E Rafferty; C O’Neill, A McKay, A Forker; Ciaran Mackin, G McCabe, J Og Burns; B Crealey, S McPartlan; J Duffy, R Grugan, J Hall; R O’Neill, A Murnin, C Turbitt

Subs:Connaire Mackin for Crealey (35), S Campbell for Hall, R McQuillan for McPartlan (both 50), A Nugent for Turbitt (56), O Conaty for Murnin (61), C Cummiskey for Ciaran Mackin (BS 67-F).

Down:N Kane; P Laverty, S Annett, M Rooney; D Magill, N McParland, D Guinness; C Poland, R McEvoy; C Doherty, R Johnston, L Kerr; P Branagan, P Havern, E Branagan

Subs: A Gilmore for E Branagan, S Johnston for Annett (both 41), D McAleenan for Doherty (48), R Carr for P Branagan (52), E Brown for Poland (59).

Referee: C Lane (Cork)