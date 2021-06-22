Kieran Donaghy has hailed the attitude of Armagh’s players ahead of their Ulster SFC opener against Antrim on Sunday week in the Athletic Grounds.

Donaghy joined Kieran McGeeney’s backroom team over the close season and the upward curve for football in the county continued during the league as they retained their top-flight status.

Before this year, five of the last eight counties promoted to Division 1 had dropped straight back down. However, they can face into the Ulster Championship where they have struggled to make an impact in recent seasons in a confident mood.

Former Kerry star Donaghy was full of praise for the mentality of his new team.

“It’s probably better,” he replied when asked about the difference in mentality between Kerry and Armagh.

“Because I think the culture Kieran has developed with them over the last six years they are a fantastic group really with the time they put into it, how professional they are, the leadership group on the players’ side and messages they constantly drive,” stressed Donaghy

“So yeah, it’s been a huge learning curve for me to see that and how much work Kieran has done over the years is starting to hit home with the players and they are really driving it on.

“It’s a player-led culture he has so yeah I would say it’s probably something that ... whereas the history of the Kerry jersey and what’s gone before will carry so much and carry a certain amount of weight, these players are trying to forge their own story and their own history in an Armagh jersey.

“So that’s where they are at and they have climbed through the divisions and thankfully managed to stay up in a very tough group this year,” he concluded.