The 2022 football championship kicked off in earnest in Ballybofey and Castlebar earlier.

Up north, Donegal used their experience and aerial power to dominate a disappointing Armagh in an anti-climax of a contest. Kieran McGeeney will cut a deflated figure in the morning in the aftermath of their seven-point defeat.

Further south, Galway narrowly defeated Mayo in a highly entertaining contest, befitting of Castlebar’s fantastic new playing surface. A jubilant Pádraic Joyce celebrated the final whistle like few others to mark a milestone victory in his three-year tenure as Galway manager after turbulent beginnings.

Not for the first time in their history, Mayo will rue some wasteful shooting.

Much of the talk leading into today’s Ulster quarter-final between Donegal and Armagh surrounded Donegal’s indifferent league form coupled with Armagh’s growing promise.

A fresh and hungry Rian O’Neill was expected by many to outshine an ageing and now injury-prone Michael Murphy. Add in Armagh’s lead-up victory in the GAA’s disciplinary courts and you would have expected a fired-up challenge from Armagh. It proved to be anything but.

Murphy ‘the Master’ put O’Neill ‘the Apprentice’ firmly in his place with a typically influential performance that yielded five points. He was an imposing presence throughout.

O’Neill, by comparison, experienced a humbling afternoon, with both his and Armagh’s scattered performance light years away from their barnstorming league victory over Dublin in January.

Granted, Ballybofey is not the easiest place to win but if Armagh want to be treated as real contenders in Ulster or anywhere else then that standard of performance won’t cut it. Donegal, on the other hand, showed all their experience and big-game know-how to control this game throughout.

In hindsight, we shouldn’t be surprised. Armagh haven’t contested a provincial final since 2008. In the same time Donegal have played in nine finals, winning five.

That gulf in experience was all too apparent with old hands Murphy, Ryan McHugh and Paddy McBrearty making big plays when needed to keep Armagh at bay.

In truth, McGeeney’s continued attachment to Armagh affords them unjustified parallels to his own mercurial team of the early noughties. Himself and his management team must be sorely disappointed as they attempt to pick through the embers of the defeat. Particularly the way they were obliterated in the middle third of the pitch.

In recent years, Armagh players have shown themselves to be willing and able to get involved in unsightly melees and petulant skirmishes. But when McGeeney needed leaders to stand up and contest Donegal’s midfield dominance, the men in orange showed little stomach for the fight. Big men when it doesn’t count. By comparison, Donegal’s big men channelled their physicality in the right manner and march on to a semi-final against Cavan in two weeks’ time.

With an opportunity to bury some demons from their shock 2020 Ulster final defeat, Donegal will be eyeing up a return to this year’s Ulster decider. Based on what we saw they are very much in the mix for silverware this year, assuming they can keep their big players fit and available, Murphy in particular.

Where to now for Armagh?

They are potentially better than they showed, but potential is nothing unless you go out and deliver on it when it counts.

Free from the seemingly stifling pressure of Ulster Championship football, don’t be surprised to see them navigate a run through the qualifiers. They are young and fit enough to bounce back, so don’t be surprised to see them arrive at the quarter-final stage later in the summer.

On that journey, they could conceivably meet Mayo, who left it too late to find their scoring boots in Castlebar. To criticise Mayo too much, however, would do a disservice to Galway who were full value for the win, after putting in one of their best championship performances under Joyce.

Organised in defence and efficient in attack, Galway looked like a team moving in the right direction.

Playing with an energy and directness that Joyce has always committed to deploying, Galway were able to keep the scoreboard ticking over throughout, and enough to withstand the Mayo comeback when it came on towards the end.

Paul Conroy continued his fine league form with three points from play in midfield. By comparison, his opposite marker Aidan O’Shea failed to contribute to the scoreboard, thus putting his position further under the microscope as James Horan attempts to navigate a pathway to Croke Park via the back door.

When that journey commences, he will be hoping to have the likes of Paddy Durcan, who was sorely missed today, back fit.

Also, Cillian O’Connor will improve with every minute of grass time he can get back in the legs.

It was unquestionably Galway’s day in the lush, sun-kissed MacHale Park. But don’t discount Mayo yet – you never can.