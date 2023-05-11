Armagh and Derry’s styles should make the fight between Ulster final’s free-scoring foes a classic

Some statistics, to help sketch an outline of what Sunday’s Ulster final might look like. Over the past ten years, the average winning score on Ulster football’s biggest day is 17.7 points.

But within that decade lies a very clear demarcation. A ‘before’ and ‘after’ moment.

In 2017, the scoring output of the Ulster champions shot up. Tyrone put 2-17 on Down and then, in consecutive years, Donegal scored 2-18 and 1-24 on Fermanagh and Cavan.

By clear and obvious contrast, between 2013 and ’16, the four winners didn’t manage a single goal in their final.

Some of those finals, particularly the Tyrone v Donegal ones, were excruciatingly tight, with a premium on high-percentage scoring chances. But the trend has clearly changed and Sunday might be a new departure again.

With such scant recent history of rivalry, there is no sure way of predicting how the styles of Armagh and Derry will shape the game.

But what is safe to predict is that the winning total will be in keeping with recent figures.

Derry have clocked 3-17 and 1-21 in Ulster this year. Armagh’s 0-20, 1-14 and 4-10 indicates a similar emphasis on score-building. Both are far enough down their roads now that they are inclined to speculate in order to accumulate.

All told, it would be difficult to envisage an Ulster final like last year’s, one from the grimly compelling genre of the earlier part of the decade.

If the competing sides can be observed as sharing a particular trait, it’s a disinclination to conform or to simply ape or adapt the styles of the teams around them. To go with consensus.

This has led both towards building a high-scoring profile, even if they are different in their approaches.

Kieran McGeeney has tinkered with styles and formations perhaps more than any recent inter-county manager.

“One thing we noticed massively was that anyone could end up anywhere,” says Antrim’s Peter Healy. “A few minutes into the game, they got a goal chance where one wing-back hit the other wing-back from the right side into the square.

“At the same time, their full-forward line was out at the other end of the pitch. They were really, really fluid in the forward line. I think that comes from what they were doing in the league, they were dropping off a good bit and giving licence just for everyone to get forward.

“We struggled to handle it and other teams have struggled to handle it as well.”

Occasionally, they are thrillingly direct, particularly with Rian O’Neill and Conor Turbitt in tandem. But the perpetual motion of their outfield players, constantly interchanging, can leave opposition teams bamboozled also.

Mix that with Ethan Rafferty’s playmaking and a high level of physicality and Armagh seem to have most of the attributes that are needed in the making of a successful team, even if they have yet to become one.

Comparatively, Derry are more predictable but no less potent for it.

Against Monaghan, they kicked 1-14 from their first 18 shots, a display of scoring efficiency taken down from the very top shelf. Easily the best of any team in the Championship this year, when the quality of opposition is factored in.

Interesting to note how their play with the ball has transformed from a quick counter-attacking style to a more controlled, deliberate, collective movement.

It brings to mind Pep Guardiola’s golden rule when manager of Bayern Munich that his teams must play 15 passes before starting an attack to give them sufficient opportunity to assume optimum formation.

Former Kerry manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice is among the analysts to have noted how Derry frequently slow down their transition to push players ahead of the ball and into advanced positions, frequently placing four and sometimes five men inside the opposition 14.

Regularly, they commit everyone, including goalkeeper Odhrán Lynch, to attacks, forcing the opposition defenders to mark, making it easier to cut through the blanket with a single penetrative thrust.

“One of the biggest shocks was the way they pushed 15 forward, including the ‘keeper,” noted Fermanagh’s Declan McCusker this week. “We had a fair idea they would probably push up but I didn’t think they’d go that far.

“Maybe players on the pitch didn’t respond to it quick enough and maybe (we) marked too many men out wide. They weren’t giving us a sweeper, you weren’t going to get a sweeper the way they were playing.”

So effective has Derry’s style become, it’s bound to be contagious.

“They play physical football in Ulster,” noted Healy, “real fit guys who work really hard. Everyone now is just trying to do the same, essentially.”