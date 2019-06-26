Meath GAA have confirmed that they are investigating an alleged heated confrontation between manager Andy McEntee and a local journalist following the Leinster final.

'Are you f***ing mad?' - Meath GAA investigating alleged altercation between manager Andy McEntee and journalist

The Royals were soundly beaten by Jim Gavin's men at Croke Park last Sunday, going down by 14 points in a 1-17 to 0-4 defeat. A report in the Meath Chronicle says that their GAA correspondent Jimmy Geoghegan asked McEntee whether he would be releasing Meath players to play in upcoming club hurling fixtures ahead of the round four qualifier.

"Are you f**king mad? What sort of f**king question is that to ask me?," was McEntee's alleged reply.

The altercation continued later as Geoghegan tried to interview Meath players by the team bus, with the paper reporting that McEntee told the journalist:

"I’ll take the f**king head off you if I see you near the f**king dressing room again."

When contacted by Independent.ie, Meath GAA said that there are investigating the incident.

"Meath G.A.A. are aware of the incident involving the Meath Senior Football Manager and a reporter from the Meath Chronicle.

"Meath G.A.A. are investigating this incident and no further comment will be made regarding this issue at this time."

McEntee is in his third season managing the Meath team, having previously won an All-Ireland club football title with Ballyboden in 2016.

Meath will next be in action on the weekend of July 6/7 in round four of the qualifiers. McEntee comes from a family steeped in Meath football tradition, with his brother Gerry a prominent member of Sean Boylan's All-Ireland-winning sides of 1987 and 1988.

Online Editors