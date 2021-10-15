Are the Kingdom still stuck at the crossroads?

After Kerry’s loss to Tyrone in the 2005 All-Ireland final, then Kerry manager Jack O’Connor began intelligence-gathering exercises to find solutions for some redress the following season.

His probing and searching could only take him one place. North. To the heart of a problem that had manifested in championship exits in three of the past four seasons.

An All-Ireland win in 2004 could not sufficiently provide the balm to soothe defeats to Armagh in 2002 and Tyrone in 2003 and 2005.

By common consensus, and by Jack’s own conclusion, Kerry needed to make a significant physical leap. They had been too soft on each other in training, not properly equipped to deal with the “combat zone” that “new” football created, the type of game that Armagh and Tyrone were then setting the terms of engagement for.

Jack reasoned that for his team to be more like their conquerors, he’d have to understand them better, “almost a betrayal of my Kerry blood to be asking how they do things up north,” as he recalled in his autobiography Keys To The Kingdom.

So he started scouring nooks and crannies around Ulster itself for information. The province’s GAA website became a primary source, full of manuals and relevant drills on tackling. Contacts in Ulster were spoken to. One was met in Dublin for an afternoon, “a very prominent northern football man” who sat for hours talking through ideas and drills “opening up a whole new world to me.”

Stefan Okunbor

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Stefan Okunbor

It was a fascinating insight into the lengths O’Connor was prepared to go to at that time. To look at Ulster from ‘inside out’ as much as he possibly could.

Sixteen years on, Jack is back and Tyrone are champions again but the Ulster occupation in Kerry minds is nowhere near as pronounced as it was then. Dublin have just come off a winning run that essentially began in 2011 with an All-Ireland win over Kerry, the first of five successive championship wins (not including the drawn All-Ireland final in 2019) they have enjoyed over the Kingdom. They are and must remain for now the primary pre-occupation.

Yet for something different, for a new edge, Jack is looking north again, the appointment of Paddy Tally as one of his coaches an audacious move at first glance but a thoroughly pragmatic one at any other level.

Given the recent history between the counties, the appointment of a Tyrone man to a Kerry backroom team, where he will join the county’s full-time athletic development coach and fellow Ulsterman, Jason McGahan from Armagh, will be anathema to some in Kerry.

But Jack has sourced a very solid coach with years of frontline experience.

Tally was Mickey Harte’s physical trainer for the 2003 All-Ireland win. By 2010, when Down reached the All-Ireland final, losing to Cork, he was in James McCartan’s backroom team and eight years on, Kevin Walsh had deployed him in a coaching role as Galway made an All-Ireland semi-final.

The common denominator in all three years? The counties he was involved in all had championship wins over Kerry. It’s doubtful if there is another coach, irrespective of how limited or deep their involvement was, who can lay claim to that.

By far his greatest achievement though is St Mary’s Sigerson Cup success in 2017, a teacher-training college of just 850 students overturning UCD, with by far the biggest campus in the country, in the final. True, he had players like Conor Meyler, Kieran McGeary and Cathal McShane, All-Ireland winners just last month, and Armagh’s Oisín O’Neill and Down’s Kevin McKernan to draw upon but still it was a victory of David v Goliath proportions nonetheless as they took down the country’s largest campus, UCD, in the final.

Admittedly, Tally has just come off the back of three relatively fruitless years as Down manager but Down have been holed below the water line as a football county for some time and refloating them will take much more than one man’s intervention.

O’Connor hasn’t hired Tally now for Kerry to make a statement of sorts because he’s of Tyrone and representative of a particular way of playing football.

David Moran of Kerry with a ripped jersey and Tyrone's Conn Kilpatrick during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp David Moran of Kerry with a ripped jersey and Tyrone's Conn Kilpatrick during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

The understanding is that if O’Connor was to remain in Kerry, Tally would have formed part of a newly minted coaching ticket there too. The two men have clearly formed a bond over the years. A further two-and-a-half-hour drive south-west will double Tally’s trek from his Galbally base in mid Tyrone but with a career break booked from college, an opportunity of a lifetime for any coach has arisen.

Jack has long since recognised that Kerry can be too set in their ways and need to branch out and import some new thinking.

Tally is one part of the ticket though. Former goalkeeper Diarmuid Murphy commanded a lot of respect first during his two years with O’Connor in 2011 and 2012 and then for four more years with Eamonn Fitzmaurice until 2016. Micheál Quirke’s two years in Laois were difficult but he’s another strong complementary voice.

For all the cribbing and harsh analysis that follows a defeat in Kerry they are rarely, if ever, outside the chasing pack.

They weren’t in 2003 when Jack took over first or again in 2008 when he went back in a second time. Within 12 months they were All-Ireland champions again. Now the challenge is to repeat that trick.

But to do that it will require a nerve that hasn’t necessarily manifested when the heat has come on in so many of their recent championship matches that have gone down to the wire.

Too many have been left behind in recent years. From the 2018 ‘Super 8s’ loss and draw to Galway and Monaghan to the 2019 ‘Super 8s’ draw with Donegal and All-Ireland final draw with Dublin. Last year’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh defeat to Cork after extra-time was a whole lot worse than this year’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Tyrone, also after extra-time, but they still mirrored each other in how they were unable to collectively think their way out of the trouble they found themselves in. Only the Tyrone semi-final in 2019 represents a battle won. It is their most recurring issue.

There are many snapshot moments that reflect that hesitancy and absent calm when it’s needed most, highlighted more because they have come so late in these games. But if there is a broader and more collective example that is sure to occupy the new coaching team it’s that passage of play between the 55th and 57th minutes when Kerry held possession after Darren McCurry’s score.

The intent was right as the ball moved through the hands over 30 times but it culminated in Jack Barry being hunted down and snared in one of the corners by up to four Tyrone trackers, momentum lost when they were ahead by a point and were about to see McCurry black-carded.

Conn Kilpatrick’s interception to kill the move felt like a shot in the arm for the Ulster champions, a moment when the knife in the row fell into their hands.

Did the right men get on the ball in the right areas of the field and take it at the right pace? Kerry did a lot right in that build-up, just as they did all year, but as an illustration of the requirement for more thought and patience, it perhaps hit the spot best.

There is no doubt that as a team they made progress during 2021. Paudie Clifford was a revelation in the Munster Championship, both from a creative and finishing point of view, linking brilliantly at times with brother David. And even if the perception that Conor Meyler outplayed him in the All-Ireland semi-final with Tyrone is somewhat true, it is not the whole story. The older Clifford never stopped grafting and looking to get on the ball. Even in that clip mentioned earlier that broke down when one of those Tyrone traps paid dividends, Clifford sought possession and got it at least four times to give momentum to the move.

Diarmuid O’Connor also made a big progression as anyone who saw him in action in the league games against Dublin and Roscommon particularly will testify; injury prevented him from making a deeper impact against Cork and Tyrone but he’s one they can anticipate taking another step forward in 2022.

In terms of personnel, Stefan Okunbar will provide an athletic option after being released from AFL club Geelong after three years, a potential full-back but more likely centre-back or midfielder. But that’s a long-term project, not the quick fix they need in any of those positions.

Joe O’Connor from Austin Stacks has been on the periphery for the last two years but could be the type of player the new management will make an investment in.

From the last of the five successive minor teams to win an All-Ireland title between 2014 and 2018, Paul O’Shea may now be ready to graduate, maybe David Shaw too.

How many more though from those five teams will push through? Those on the earlier teams are already there and hitting their mid 20s, the later teams, built around Seán O’Shea and David Clifford might yield a further harvest but there is growing acceptance that, with a few exceptions, what’s there is what they will likely have in the coming years and the bounty that promised so much may not now deliver.

Jack has an old habit of regeneration. He doesn’t like to see players slipping out the door. Rather, there is encouragement to see them return. In his previous Kerry incarnation, William Kirby, Mike McCarthy and Eoin Brosnan were all coaxed back at different stages, Tom O’Sullivan always had time to make up his mind. Thus, James O’Donoghue and Peter Crowley may well be on his radar.

You’d imagine that David Moran and Tommy Walsh will be mulling their futures but Jack’s instinct will be to keep them on board. You only have to look to Dublin to see how few players jumped ship during the Jim Gavin-era to know the value of experienced hands around the place at all times. Different circumstances for a winning team in pursuit of a goal as big as the ‘five-in-a-row.’

Initially sceptical about O’Connor’s return, the Kerry GAA public may be coming around to the idea that responsibility has been placed in safe hands.

Kerry are at a crossroads but Jack has a good track record in these situations with compass in hand.