Archer and Lavin shine for Dubs

Seven months to the day since they were due to parade their talents in Croke Park on St Patrick's Day, the Under-20 footballers of Dublin and Tyrone finally met against a similar backdrop of Covid chaos and uncertainty.

And ultimately it was the Dubs who prevailed after a gripping All-Ireland semi-final at Kingspan Breffni Park yesterday afternoon, kicking the last four points to win by two.

Mark Lavin and Ciarán Archer produced big second-half performances when it mattered most to propel Tom Gray's team into next Saturday's decider - presuming it even goes ahead.

Another delay (or worse) would be cruel on Dublin, having waited so long since their Leinster final win over Laois in early March, but their manager accepted that any such decision is out of their hands.

Tyrone's Darragh Canavan launches the ball alongside Dublin's Conor Tyrrell. Photo: Sportsfile

Tyrone's Darragh Canavan launches the ball alongside Dublin's Conor Tyrrell. Photo: Sportsfile

"Look, it will either be on or it won't be on - there's nothing we can do about that," said Gray. "From a personal point of view, having young fellas out in the open air, playing football, at this time of the year is very good for their physical and mental health.

"Obviously there's wider public health issues, but I find it hard to believe that public health officials would say that playing sport - outdoors team sport- is in any way a difficulty at this time.

"Look at the stats from clusters that they have, on the HSE website - I think there's nine cases (that are) sports-related out of 5,000 clusters, so we don't see the problem. But look, that's not my decision."

Tyrone's Michael Gallagher shows his disappointment. Photo: Sportsfile

Tyrone's Michael Gallagher shows his disappointment. Photo: Sportsfile

Sky Blue ambitions of even making it this far looked debatable in the extreme after Ethan Jordan kicked his fifth point, from a 50th-minute free, to leave the Ulster champions two ahead. But then Dublin regrouped for one decisive late push, ignited by Archer. The 2019 Under-20 player of the year sold a sweet dummy before bisecting the posts; then Lorcan O'Dell equalised.

This was followed by Archer's sixth point, and his best of the day, a thumping left-footed score from the right wing, before impressive wing-back Lee Gannon doubled their lead. Tyrone pushed desperately in search of an injury-time goal, 'keeper Lorcan Quinn even joining their last attack, but to no avail.

Scorers - Dublin: C Archer 0-6 (3f); B O'Leary 1-1; M Lavin 0-3; L O'Dell 0-2; S Lowry, L Gannon 0-1 each. Tyrone: T Quinn 1-3 (2f); E Jordan 0-5 (3f, 1 '45); D Canavan 0-3 (1m); S Garrity 0-1.

Dublin: J O'Neill; C Tyrrell, A Rafter, J Bannon; M O'Leary, A Waddick, L Gannon; A Fearon, S Foran; M Lavin, L O'Dell, S Lowry; C Archer, L Swan, B O'Leary. Subs: E Caulfield for Fearon (temp 9-14), R Dwyer for Foran (ht), K McKeon for Fearon (42), P Purcell for Lowry (63).

Tyrone: L Quinn; C Devlin, C Munroe, C Quinn; A Fox, M Gallagher, J McCann; K Barker, R Donnelly; T Donaghy, T Quinn, E Jordan; D Canavan, S Garrity, M Murnaghan. Subs: R Jones for Donaghy (28), M Hayes for Garrity (43), J Oguz for Barker (48), L Gray for Donnelly (60).

Referee: B Judge (Sligo)

