Apocalyptic weather and a global pandemic stopped him in his tracks – but Dean Rock feat only a matter of time

 

Dean Rock kicks the winning point against Mayo in 2017 despite the presence of a GPS device. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Dean Rock kicks the winning point against Mayo in 2017 despite the presence of a GPS device. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Conor McKeon

He didn't sound like a man in any rush to get back playing after putting down all those miles for charity last Friday, vowing breathlessly not to don a pair of runners again for at least a month.

But there must be part of Dean Rock that yearns for another game, just a single match even, an opportunity to quietly pick off a modest bunch of points - maybe a couple of tap-over frees - and just be done with it all.

It might only be a question of 'when?', but never before has that question been so tortured by uncertainty.